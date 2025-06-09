ET SA VALISE Comes to Canal Café Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Et Sa Valise will present La Petite Valise Au Bord Du Canal. Vintage jazz and cabaret as they are meant to be. On vocals is the ever vivacious and effervescent Ms. Janey Gardiner and tickling the ivories musical maestro Mr. Will Hall, a veritable impresario of unique and original arrangements à la cabaret, La Petite Valise, (from Et Sa Valise-Vintage Cabaret).

Vintage jazz and cabaret as they are meant to be- from the grimy underground sounds of 1920s Berlin and songs of gay Paris to the fun, frivolous, and frankly fabulous, grab your feather boa and do not miss this unique night out. The intimate cabaret space of Canal Café Theatre provides the perfect setting to immerse yourself in a world of torch songs, show songs and vintage jazz loveliness, expect the unexpected, old-school escapism at its best… All that remains is for you to relax and enjoy a wonderful Wednesday with us.

Performed by Janey Gardiner and Will Hall. The performance is on Wednesday 25th June at 7:30pm.

