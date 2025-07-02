ENO Reveals Cast and Conductor For MOZART'S WOMEN: A Musical Journey

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



English National Opera has announced the conductor and singers for the newly created concert of Mozart's Women: A Musical Journey, presented at the London Coliseum for one night only on Friday 12 September 2025. Created in partnership with ENO, the television concert will be filmed by Factory Films for Sky Arts to be broadcast later this year.

Telling the story of one of the world's greatest composers and his relationships with the women who influenced his life and inspired his music, the concert will be hosted by TV and radio presenter Lauren Laverne (Desert Island Discs, The One Show) and directed by Annilese Miskimmon, ENO's Artistic Director.

Conducting the award-winning Orchestra of ENO is Clelia Cafiero. Cafiero currently serves as Principal Guest Conductor at the Opéra de Tours. She makes a welcome return to ENO having previously conducted La bohème in September 2024, where she made her company and ‘an impressive UK debut' (The Guardian).

Lauren Laverne, Host, says: ‘My first time on the Coli stage and I'm thrilled that it's a one-off evening of extraordinary Mozart music - and all focused on the inspiring women in his life!'

Annilese Miskimmon, Director, says: ‘We are thrilled to be announcing the internationally esteemed talent both on stage and on the podium for this special concert. I look forward to working with the Mozart's Women team to take audiences on a musical journey through some of the composer's iconic characters and melodies. All of us at ENO are delighted to welcome Lauren Laverne to the Coliseum stage as our host for the night and are delighted that this concert is being broadcast by Sky Arts meaning even more people can experience the magic of Mozart with English National Opera.'

Performing Mozart's most iconic arias are six internationally renowned opera stars, including:

One of the opera worlds most talented artists, South African soprano Golda Schultz makes her highly anticipated ENO debut. As at home in leading operatic roles as she is a featured soloist with the world's foremost orchestras and conductors, she is unanimously praised for her versatility.

American soprano Rainelle Krause makes a welcome return to ENO following her company debut in February 2024 performing in Mozart's The Magic Flute as The Queen of the Night. Krause has delighted audiences with her impressive performances in this role and made it her signature in opera houses internationally.

Also returning to ENO is the multi-award-winning Irish soprano Ailish Tynan. Tynan recently performed as The Governess in Isabella Bywater's critically acclaimed production of The Turn of the Screw in October 2024 at ENO.

British soprano and former Harewood Artist Nardus Williams makes a welcome return to ENO. Winner of the Rising Talent Award at the International Opera Awards 2022, Williams has established herself as one of the most exciting and versatile performers and recently performed the role Countess Almaviva in Mozart's The Marriage of Figaro to critical acclaim in February 2025 at ENO.

British mezzo-soprano Bethany Horak-Hallett makes her ENO debut. Horak-Hallett is quickly establishing herself within Mozart's repertoire on both the opera stages and concert platforms having recently performed Cherubino in The Marriage of Figaro and Dorabella in Così fan tutte for Garsington Opera.

Also making his ENO debut is New Zealand-Tongan tenor Filipe Manu who completes the cast. Manu is a multi-award-winning performer and one of the most exciting talents to graduate from the Jette Parker Young Artist Programme at the Royal Opera House.

Mozart's Women: A Musical Journey will showcase the stories of the women who inspired Mozart's famous arias and enduring characters, from the sisters in Così fan tutte (‘Ah guarda sorella'), the Queen of the Night in The Magic Flute (‘Der Hölle Rache') and Donna Elvira in Don Giovanni (‘Mi tradi').

The concert forms part of Sky Arts' upcoming Mozart season, presented alongside the previously announced Sky Original limited series Amadeus, starring BAFTA-winning actor Will Sharpe (A Real Pain, The White Lotus season 2), Paul Bettany (A Very British Scandal, WandaVision) and Gabrielle Creevy (In My Skin) in a critically acclaimed cast.

Mozart's Women: A Musical Journey will air on Sky Arts, Freeview and streaming service NOW last this year.

