EMBER & THE VIXENS Returns For Another Valentine's Special Next Week

Sell-out show 'Ember & the Vixens' is back for another evening of romance (and anti-romance) next month. Fresh from their festive takeover of Manchester Art Gallery, the Vixens return on Saturday 10th February, in the theatre space at The King's Arms (Bloom St, Salford).

As usual for these cabarets, Ember Travixen will be taking to the stage, and the much-loved MC Jas Nisic will be singing and hosting, introducing a variety of amazing performers from the burlesque, music, spoken word and circus worlds.

Expect glittering burlesque, mesmerising music, powerful spoken word and more. Ember Travixen herself invites you to join her for a fun-filled evening filled with beautiful performances.

'The audience can expect a sparkling evening (of entertainment) all tied together by themes of romance, anti-romance and broken hearts. The perfect alternative valentine's night out, or anti-valentine if you'd prefer, Ember & the Valentine's Vixens comes to The King's Arms on Saturday 10th February 2024."