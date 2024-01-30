EMBER & THE VIXENS Returns For Another Valentine's Special Next Week

The performance is on Saturday 10th February at 7:45PM.

By: Jan. 30, 2024

POPULAR

Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards Photo 1 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards
Video: See Audra McDonald, Aaron Tveit And More In MY FAVORITE THINGS In Concert, Coming T Photo 2 Video: See Audra McDonald, Aaron Tveit And More In MY FAVORITE THINGS In Concert, Coming To UK Cinemas This February
New Musical BECOMING NANCY, Directed and Choreographed by Jerry Mitchell, Will Make its UK Photo 3 New Musical BECOMING NANCY, Directed and Choreographed by Jerry Mitchell, Will Make its UK Premiere in October
Jess Folley to Star in BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL in the UK Photo 4 Jess Folley to Star in BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL in the UK

EMBER & THE VIXENS Returns For Another Valentine's Special Next Week

Sell-out show 'Ember & the Vixens' is back for another evening of romance (and anti-romance) next month. Fresh from their festive takeover of Manchester Art Gallery, the Vixens return on Saturday 10th February, in the theatre space at The King's Arms (Bloom St, Salford).

As usual for these cabarets, Ember Travixen will be taking to the stage, and the much-loved MC Jas Nisic will be singing and hosting, introducing a variety of amazing performers from the burlesque, music, spoken word and circus worlds.

Expect glittering burlesque, mesmerising music, powerful spoken word and more. Ember Travixen herself invites you to join her for a fun-filled evening filled with beautiful performances.

'The audience can expect a sparkling evening (of entertainment) all tied together by themes of romance, anti-romance and broken hearts. The perfect alternative valentine's night out, or anti-valentine if you'd prefer, Ember & the Valentine's Vixens comes to The King's Arms on Saturday 10th February 2024."




RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
John Godbers Northern Soul Comedy DO I LOVE YOU? Arrives in Manchester Photo
John Godber's Northern Soul Comedy DO I LOVE YOU? Arrives in Manchester

The John Godber Company's new John Godber play, 'Do I Love You?' is a hilarious dance-fuelled comedy is coming to HOME in Manchester from the 10th-13th April after sold-out shows across the UK!

2
Kiri Pritchard-McLean and Rachel Fairburn Will Embark on ALL KILLA NO FILLA Photo
Kiri Pritchard-McLean and Rachel Fairburn Will Embark on ALL KILLA NO FILLA Live UK Tour

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of their smash-hit true crime comedy podcast, co-hostsKiri Pritchard-McLean and Rachel Fairburn are set to embark on a highly-anticipated 10-date ‘All Killa No Filla Live’ tour from 30th March 2024.

3
Nordisk Teaterlaboratorium Production Will Land in the UK After More Than 10 Years Photo
Nordisk Teaterlaboratorium Production Will Land in the UK After More Than 10 Years

The international co-production Honey Badger will arrive in London for its U.K premiere this April, marking the first visit of a Nordisk Teaterlaboratorium production to the U.K in over 10 years.

4
Richard Shelton Brings SINATRA: RAW to Jermyn Street Theatre Next Month Photo
Richard Shelton Brings SINATRA: RAW to Jermyn Street Theatre Next Month

Richard Shelton is Frank Sinatra in SINATRA: RAW at Jermyn Street Theatre from 14-20 February 2024, before a major UK Tour.

More Hot Stories For You

Richard Shelton Brings SINATRA: RAW to Jermyn Street Theatre Next MonthRichard Shelton Brings SINATRA: RAW to Jermyn Street Theatre Next Month
THE SALON - THE SEQUEL Comes to St Helens Theatre Royal  in OctoberTHE SALON - THE SEQUEL Comes to St Helens Theatre Royal  in October
Theatres at Risk Register 2024 Launches Today With Two Theatres AddedTheatres at Risk Register 2024 Launches Today With Two Theatres Added
World Premiere of FEEL ME Comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph TheatreWorld Premiere of FEEL ME Comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

Videos

New Trailer For The National Theatre Live's DEAR ENGLAND Video
New Trailer For The National Theatre Live's DEAR ENGLAND
Go Inside Opening Night of DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Video
Go Inside Opening Night of DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES
Exclusive: Watch a Clip From Disney+ Docu-Series CHOIR Video
Exclusive: Watch a Clip From Disney+ Docu-Series CHOIR
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
That'll Be The Day in UK Regional That'll Be The Day
The Baths Hall (2/29-2/29)
10 Nights in UK Regional 10 Nights
Tobacco Factory Bristol (2/23-2/24)
The Nature of Forgetting in UK Regional The Nature of Forgetting
The Arts Centre (2/22-2/23)
Cluedo 2 - The Next Chapter in UK Regional Cluedo 2 - The Next Chapter
Richmond Theatre (2/29-3/02)
The Nature of Forgetting in UK Regional The Nature of Forgetting
Royal Welsh Colege of Music and Drama (2/24-2/24)
The Hound of Baskervilles in UK Regional The Hound of Baskervilles
Castle Theatre (5/03-5/03)
Hinohara Village in UK Regional Hinohara Village
Barons Court Theatre (1/27-3/02)
The 39 Steps in UK Regional The 39 Steps
Richmond Theatre (4/02-4/06)
The Hound of Baskervilles in UK Regional The Hound of Baskervilles
Gorleston Pavilion (3/20-3/20)
The Hound of Baskervilles in UK Regional The Hound of Baskervilles
Broadway Theatre (4/16-4/16)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You