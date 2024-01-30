EMBER & THE VIXENS Returns For Another Valentine's Special Next Week

The performance is on Saturday 10th February at 7:45PM.
POPULAR
Sell-out show 'Ember & the Vixens' is back for another evening of romance (and anti-romance) next month. Fresh from their festive takeover of Manchester Art Gallery, the Vixens return on Saturday 10th February, in the theatre space at The King's Arms (Bloom St, Salford).
As usual for these cabarets, Ember Travixen will be taking to the stage, and the much-loved MC Jas Nisic will be singing and hosting, introducing a variety of amazing performers from the burlesque, music, spoken word and circus worlds.
Expect glittering burlesque, mesmerising music, powerful spoken word and more. Ember Travixen herself invites you to join her for a fun-filled evening filled with beautiful performances.
'The audience can expect a sparkling evening (of entertainment) all tied together by themes of romance, anti-romance and broken hearts. The perfect alternative valentine's night out, or anti-valentine if you'd prefer, Ember & the Valentine's Vixens comes to The King's Arms on Saturday 10th February 2024."
Videos
|That'll Be The Day
The Baths Hall (2/29-2/29)
|10 Nights
Tobacco Factory Bristol (2/23-2/24)
|The Nature of Forgetting
The Arts Centre (2/22-2/23)
|Cluedo 2 - The Next Chapter
Richmond Theatre (2/29-3/02)
|The Nature of Forgetting
Royal Welsh Colege of Music and Drama (2/24-2/24)
|The Hound of Baskervilles
Castle Theatre (5/03-5/03)
|Hinohara Village
Barons Court Theatre (1/27-3/02)
|The 39 Steps
Richmond Theatre (4/02-4/06)
|The Hound of Baskervilles
Gorleston Pavilion (3/20-3/20)
|The Hound of Baskervilles
Broadway Theatre (4/16-4/16)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You