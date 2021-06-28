Diana Vickers To Join Strictly Winner Tom Chambers In DIAL M FOR MURDER Tour This Autumn

Dial M for Murder is to resume UK tour dates this autumn with The X Factor songstress - now renowned for her acting roles - Diana Vickers joining the production alongside Tom Chambers, Christopher Harper and Michael Salami as they resume their roles in the genre-defining thriller.

Performances begin on Tuesday 31st August at Leicester's Curve Theatre. The show then plays at the Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury; Playhouse Theatre, Liverpool; Churchill Theatre, Bromley; Theatre Clwyd, Mold; Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham; Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield, Milton Keynes Theatre; New Theatre, Cardiff; Palace Theatre, Southend; The Lowry, Salford before concluding its run at the Malvern Theatre in December.

The new production of Frederick Knott's stage and screenplay - made world-famous by Hitchcock's iconic 1954 film - is directed by Anthony Banks and began performances at the Richmond Theatre on Tuesday 14th January 2020.

TV and stage favourite, Tom Chambers, (Top Hat, Strictly Come Dancing) stars as the charismatic and manipulative Tony Wendice, a jaded ex-tennis pro who has given it all up for his wife Margot, played by Diana Vickers. When he discovers she has been unfaithful his mind turns to revenge and the pursuit of the 'perfect crime'. Christopher Harper (Coronation Street, Strangers on a Train) performs in the dual roles of Captain Lesgate and Inspector Hubbard and Michael Salami (Hollyoaks) as Max Halliday, Margot's lover.

Tom Chambers plays Tony Wendice. Tom's theatre credits include: Crazy For You (UK tour); Private Lives (UK tour); White Christmas (Dominion); Top Hat (Aldwych); White Christmas (Sunderland Empire); The Rover (Young Vic Studio); Journey's End (Courtyard Theatre); Bloody Poetry (Brockley Jack Theatre); Pendragon (City Theatre Broadway NYMT and Sadler's Wells); October's Children (NYMT and Hammersmith Lyric); Cyrano De Bergerac and Macbeth (Derby Rep Theatre); Damn Yankees (Yvonne Arnaud Theatre); The Innocents (Derby Playhouse) and Stepping Out (Electric GSA). Film includes: Fakers and Great in Britain: the Movie. Television includes: Midsomer Murders, Emmerdale, Casualty, Father Brown, The Great Train Robbery, Waterloo Road and Holby City. Radio includes: Mellow Magic every Saturday 10am-1pm.

Diana Vickers appears as Margot Wendice. Diana first came to public attention as a semi-finalist on The X Factor in 2008 and is remembered for her heart-felt, barefoot performances. Her theatre credits include: The Entertainer (dir. Sean O'Connor); Little Voice (West End); I Wish My Life Were Like A Musical, Myth (dir. Arlene Philips); Son of A Preacher Man (dir. Craig Revel-Howood); Big (Theatre Royal Plymouth); The Rocky Horror Show (ATG tour) and The Duck House (dir Terry Johnson). Film includes: Awaiting (dir. Mark Murphy); To Dream (dir. Nicole Albarelli) and The Perfect Wave (dir. Bruce MacDonald). Television work includes: Josh (BBC3), Top Coppers and Give out Girls.

Christopher Harper performs as Captian Lesgate and Inspector Hubbard. Christopher's theatre credits include: Strangers on a Train (UK tour); Much Ado About Nothing (Shakespeare's' Globe); Slipping (Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough); The Wind in the Willows, Man of the Moment and Private Fears in Public Places (Royal & Derngate); I Know How I Feel About Eve (Hampstead Downstairs); The Night Before Christmas (Different Breed); The Village Bike (Sheffield Crucible Studio); A Kid Like Jake (Old Vic New Voices); Our Country's Good and Journey's End (Original Theatre Company); Persuasion, After Miss Julie and People at Sea (Salisbury Playhouse); Saturn Returns (Finborough Theatre); Light Shining in Buckinghamshire and Lie of the Land (Arcola). Television includes: Holby City, Endeavour, Coronation Street, The Suspicions of Mr Whicher, Doctors, Upstairs Downstairs, The Bill, Heartbeat, The Roman Mysteries, Housewife 49, Life on Mars and Rosemary and Thyme. Chris also produced and voiced the award-winning charity animation The Mouse.

Michael Salami is Max Halliday. Michael Salami is a multi-award-winning actor. Born in America and raised in London, Salami discovered his passion for acting in 2007. Salami made his first on-stage appearance at Oval Theatre in 2010 and has since then performed at The Old Vic, Soho Theatre, Lyric Hammersmith, Southwark Playhouse and Theatre503. Salami studied at Stella Adler Studio of Acting in New York graduating in 2016 and since then has appeared in Hollyoaks; Catastrophe; The Temple and Magic Hour. His leading role in Just A Couple has landed him a number of nominations and awards such as a Screen Nation Award for Best Actor. Just A Couple is now in full development with Channel 4.

During lockdown Tom Chambers, Christopher Harper and Michael Salami continued their theatrical collaboration, starring together in Apollo 13: The Dark Side of the Moon, an online dramatization of the troubled 1970 lunar mission which won celebrated reviews.

Anthony Banks directs Frederick Knott's Dial M For Murder, adding to credits that recently include Gaslight and Strangers on a Train. His production of the hit thriller, Girl on a Train, continues to tour the UK. The creative team is completed by David Woodhead, Designer; Katy Osborne, Resident Director; Lizzie Powell, Lighting Designer; Ben & Max Ringham, Sound Design; Betty Marini, Wigs Supervisor; Siobhan Boyd, Costume Supervisor, Luke Child as Production Manager and Alison De Burgh as Fight Director.

Tour Dates:

Curve Theatre, Leicester Box Office: 0116 242 3595

Tue 31st Aug - Sat 4th Sept www.curveonline.co.uk

Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury Box Office: 01743 281 281

Mon 6th - Sat 11th Sept www.theatresevern.co.uk

Playhouse Theatre, Liverpool Box Office: 0151 709 4776

Tue 14th - Sat 18th Sept www.everymanplayhouse.com

Churchill Theatre, Bromley Box Office: 020 32856000

Tue 21st - Sat 25th Sept www.churchilltheatre.co.uk

Theatr Clwyd, Mold Box Office: 01352 344 101

Mon 27th - Sat 2nd October www.theatrclwyd.com

Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham Box Office: 01242 572573

Mon 11th - Sat 16th Oct www.everymantheatre.org.uk

Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield Box Office: 0114 249 6000

Mon 18th - Sat 23rd Oct www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Milton Keynes Theatre Box Office: 0844 871 7652

Mon 25th - Sat 30th Oct www.atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre

New Theatre, Cardiff Box Office: 029 2087 8889

Tue 2nd - Sat 6th Nov www.newtheatrecardiff.co.uk

Palace Theatre, Southend Box Office: 01702 351135

Tue 9th - Sat 13th Nov www.southendtheatres.org.uk

The Lowry, Salford Box Office: 0843 208 6000

Mon 15th - Sat 20th Nov www.thelowry.com

Malvern Theatre Box Office: 01684 892277

Mon 29th Nov - Sat 4th Dec www.malvern-theatres.co.uk



