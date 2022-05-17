Deva Fest returns to Chester Lakes this August and the event is packed with fabulous family-friendly festival fun.

The three-day music, food and lifestyle festival takes place from 12-14 August 2022 and organisers are promising it will be bigger and better than ever with a wealth of events and activities taking place on the main Deva Fest site.

From tiny ones to teenagers, there is something to appeal to youngsters of all ages across the festival weekend including funfair rides, pirates and parades, fancy dress competitions, mesmerising mermaids, mini raves and an unforgettable journey across the universe.

Meanwhile a special family weekend camping ticket, including entrance to the festival, costs just £349.50 for up to two adults and two children aged five to 17 - a brilliant 20 percent saving on normal prices.

The Deva Fest fairground will be open across the whole three days boasting free rides including a Ferris wheel, dodgems, waltzers and a Go Gator mini coaster for littlest festivalgoers.

Mermaid Cove is a new attraction for 2022, featuring amazing aquatic acrobatics from mermaids and mermen in a 10-metre-long tank - Europe's largest.

There will be bubble discos and meet-and-greets, games and interactive fun.

Alternatively, swap the deep sea for the skies with the help of Wrexham's brilliant Xplore Science Discovery Centre which will be on hand across the whole weekend. Lift off on a galactic trip across the universe in the planetarium, stopping at the Sun, Moon and fascinating planets along the way.

Along with the special Star Dome there will be science discovery shows, demonstrations and out-of-this world experiments to take part in.

Laughter Tots will be at the festival over all three days providing messy, craft and sensory play activities for babies and little ones.

And Stagecoach Chester will be nurturing the talent of the future by offering free drama, dance and song workshops for four to 18-year-olds.

Friday 12 August is Old School Dance Anthems day, and while adults can relive their youth to the sound of Symphonic Ibiza and Sonique, mums and dads can also introduce youngsters to their Ibiza youth with a special I'm a Little Raver family rave.

It's Pirate Day returns on Saturday 13 August and there's plenty to shiver the timbers for young and old with parades, swashbuckling street performers and piratical fancy dress with pieces of eight prizes for festivalgoers in the best Jack (or Jackie) Sparrow outfit.

Chester's Mid-Summer Watch Parade team will oversee the walking of planks and other pirate shenanigans, along with a craft workshop, 6ft long live pirate art, photo board and a walkabout.

All the family-focused events and attractions are part of the Deva Fest Difference which also includes free parking and a daily £1 shuttle bus to and from the Chester Lakes site from as far afield as Wrexham, Chester and Ellesmere Port.

The weekend line-up of top talent and household names includes headliners Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Heather Small, singer-songwriter and pop-rap princess Betty Boo, Scouting for Girls and Dodgy.

They will play on the main stage, which is located inside a big top, meaning the music will go on whatever the weather, while a second, open-air, stage will host a mixture of up-and-coming bands, DJs and local talent.

Deva Fest 2022 also features the Deva Laughs comedy tent, the brand-new Gin and Prosecco Festival, a bespoke selection of high-quality food and drink options including bars run by Chester's own Liquor & Co, and some of the best festival conveniences around as well as an NCT Chester breastfeeding and changing tent.

Festivalgoers are also being offered a huge range of new camping options within the Chester Lakes complex, with pitches for tents, camper vans, caravans and RVs all just a stone's throw from the Deva Fest action.

Deva Fest Managing Partner Phil Marston said: "With three months to go until Deva Fest 2022, excitement is building, and we can't wait to welcome festivalgoers back to Chester Lakes this August.

"Deva Fest has been carefully designed as a family-friendly festival, and this year we've got more events and activities than ever to entertain and engage festivalgoers of all ages from 'little ravers' to stargazers, and would-be mermaids and pirates to teenage thrillseekers. Parents can be assured there will no time to be bored.

"Added to which there is a must-see music line-up, high-quality, hand-picked food and drink on site, and a wide range of camping options including a new family camping ticket offering fantastic value for money which we know is so important, particularly at the moment."

Officially launched in 2019, Cheshire's Family Friendly Music, Food and Lifestyle Extravaganza, Deva Fest proved hugely popular.

Like many others, last summer's event had to be postponed due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Then, organisers promised they would be back and added even more star names for their event.

Deva Fest will take place across the weekend of Friday 12 August, Saturday 13 August, and Sunday 14 August 2022, at Chester Lakes in Dodleston, three miles from Chester city centre.

The weekend programme will start on the Friday (12 August) with Old School Dance Anthems Day, headlined by Symphonic Ibiza and top hitmaker Sonique.

Returning to headline after their triumphant performance in 2019, Symphonic Ibiza will once again thrill the crowds with dance classics. DJ Andy Joyce will be joined by a full symphony orchestra conducted by Steve Etherington to ensure that Symphonic Ibiza transports fans back to the White Isle.

The line-up also includes Brit Award-winning singer, musician and DJ Sonique along with Dream Frequency, Bingo Bango, Dave Graham and Chester DJs Geddes & Gioia.

Saturday (13 August) is Pirate Day.

The event, headlined by double platinum-selling - and lockdown Kitchen Disco queen - Sophie Ellis-Bextor and M-People's Heather Small, will feature a host of pirate themed activities and entertainment.

Singer-songwriter Betty Boo, and Chester singing duo Belle Voci also appear along with The Pirate Day Ball with TRIX, Shola Ama and The Old Time Sailors.

Meanwhile Deva Fest 2022 will close on Sunday, 14 August with a headline set from festival favourites, Brit Award-winning Scouting For Girls, and rock band Dodgy.

Once again, Deva Fest will offer quality food and drink vendors, who will be hand-picked by Taste Cheshire to ensure locally produced tasty offerings and treats are available.

You can also make a holiday weekend of it with camping weekend tickets also available with toilet and shower facilities.

New, extended camping options with full facilities are available at The Meadow and Wild Woodland campsites with the event still having space for campervans and caravans as well as tents.

Full camping details and prices are on the website.

For more information about Deva Fest and to book visit www.devafest.co.uk