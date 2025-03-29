David Paisley Returns to JOCK NIGHT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



David Paisley has been confirmed to return to the cast of Adam Zane’s bold comedy-drama Jock Night, as the production prepares for performances at Hope Mill Theatre in Manchester. Produced by Hive North in association with Seven Dials Playhouse, further casting announcements will follow soon.

Paisley, best known for his role as midwife Ben Saunders in BBC1’s Holby City, made history with an on-screen same-sex kiss that sparked nationwide conversation. His stage work includes Life According to Saki, which won the Carol Tambor Best of Edinburgh Award and toured to Broadway in 2017. A dedicated advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, Paisley was honoured at the Attitude Pride Awards in 2021 for his contributions to diversity and inclusion.

Returning to the show, Paisley comments, "I am absolutely ecstatic to be taking on the role of Ben again. Jock Night is an unapologetically queer exploration of contemporary gay life and the complexities of friendships, sex and relationships. Adam's script is hilarious, cuttingly honest, and thought-provoking, and I feel honoured to bring the character of Ben to life once again."

Jock Night received critical acclaim during its 2023 run at Seven Dials Playhouse, praised for its daring humour, emotional depth, and authentic depiction of queer life. The play unfolds over a year of wild nights in Manchester’s vibrant Gay Village, blending comedy with hard-hitting themes of mental health, chemsex culture, and the pursuit of love in an ever-changing LGBTQ+ landscape.

Written and directed by Adam Zane, Jock Night is rooted in the lived experiences of Manchester’s LGBTQ+ community. Though a work of fiction, the play draws on real stories shared with Zane, giving an authentic voice to the community’s challenges and triumphs.

Adam Zane, Artistic Director of Hive North, adds, "We are thrilled to have the hugely talented David Paisley take on the role of Ben once again. David has been a champion for our community for over a decade, advocating for important LGBTQ+ issues and ensuring our collective voice resonates. His return to the role brings even more depth and authenticity to this powerful story as we bring the show home to Manchester, the city that inspired it."

Jock Night will run at Hope Mill Theatre from 20–31 May 2025. Further casting details will be announced soon.

Photo Credit: Dawn Kilner

