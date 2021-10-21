David Burt and Richard Dempsey Lead The Cast Of Antic Disposition's A CHRISTMAS CAROL At Middle Temple Hall

Casting has been announced for award-winning Antic Disposition's much-loved musical adaptation of the Charles Dickens classic, A Christmas Carol, which returns for a sixth season this December.

First staged in 2012 and firmly established as one of London's most magical festive treats, A Christmas Carol is performed in the spectacular Tudor setting of Middle Temple Hall, a location well known to Dickens himself, who studied law at the ancient institution.

West End legend David Burt returns to the production for a fifth year with his critically acclaimed performance as miser Ebenezer Scrooge. His impressive list of credits includes playing Enjolras in the original cast of Les Misérables, Magaldi in the original production of Evita, Pontius Pilate in Jesus Christ Superstar and Count Fosco in The Woman in White, as well as seasons at The National Theatre and RSC. He was nominated for a Best Actor Olivier Award for his performance in the RSC's The Beggar's Opera.

Joining the company is Richard Dempsey, playing Scrooge's downtrodden employee, Bob Cratchit. Richard's West End roles include Jack in the original cast of Into the Woods, Nick Piazza in the original cast of Fame and Mr Bucket in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and he has worked extensively with Propeller, the Michael Grandage Company and the RSC. On screen, he played Peter Pevensie in the classic BBC series The Chronicles of Narnia and recently featured in Sam Mendes' award-winning 1917.

The talented cast of actor-musicians, between them playing over forty characters, also includes Gabriel Akamo, Megan Ashley, Emma Fenney, Lucy Ford, Jack Heydon, Richard Holt, Katie Lovell and Matt Whipps. Young actors Daniel Lee and Gus Turner share the role of Tiny Tim.

A Christmas Carol is adapted and directed by Antic Disposition's Ben Horslen and John Risebero, who together founded the Peter Brook Award-winning company in 2005. Their acclaimed productions include Romeo and Juliet and Macbeth in Temple Church; The Comedy of Errors and Much Ado About Nothing in Gray's Inn Hall; and Henry V, which toured twenty UK cathedrals marking the First World War centenary.

The sparkling score is composed and arranged by Nick Barstow, whose recent credits include musical direction and orchestrations for the London production of Rags; musical direction for new productions of Closer Than Ever and I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change; and most recently, orchestrations for the new actor-musician production of The Last Five Years at the Garrick Theatre.

Hidden away in central London between Fleet Street and the Thames, sixteenth-century Middle Temple Hall has a strong theatrical tradition, having hosted the very first performance of Shakespeare's Twelfth Night in 1602. Approached through Dickensian cobbled alleyways and atmospheric gas-lit courtyards, the magnificent wood-panelled hall provides the definitive setting for this joyous adaptation of the beloved Christmas classic.

Antic Disposition's artistic directors Ben and John comment:

"We are thrilled to be staging A Christmas Carol once again, our first full production since 2019. With its themes of hope and rebirth, and its powerful articulation of the need to protect the most needy and vulnerable in our society, we think it's the perfect show with which to return - a hearty dose of Christmas cheer to brighten the gloom of the past couple of years."

A Christmas Carol will be performed in Middle Temple Hall from 22nd to 30th December 2021. For more information, visit www.achristmascarol.co.uk