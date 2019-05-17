Dave Chappelle Announces Intimate London Headline Shows For June 2019

Following a sold-out run at the iconic Royal Albert Hall last year with comedic genius Jon Stewart, the Mark Twain award-winning comedian Dave Chappelle makes his triumphant return to the U.K. this June to perform at London's Adelphi Theatre and Hackney Empire. Tickets go on sale on Monday 20 May 2019 at 10am at www.livenation.co.uk/.



The internationally recognized stand-up comedian and actor's trademark wit and sharp, irreverent social commentary explores race, popular culture, sex, drugs, politics, and fame. Arguably the most-touring comic on the circuit, Chappelle has performed more than 1,600 concerts worldwide in the past four years, selling out shows within minutes of their announcements.



The past few years have been banner for Chappelle. In 2017, he released four highly anticipated specials on Netflix: The Art of Spin, Deep in the Heart of Texas, Equanimity and The Bird Revelations. All four specials were delivered on vinyl as double-feature albums and received Grammy Awards for Best Comedy Album in 2018 and 2019. Pollstar awarded Chappelle with Comedy Tour of The Year in 2014 and 2018 and he captured his second Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special with Equanimity in 2018.



Chappelle was the mastermind behind the 2003 sketch comedy hit, The Chappelle Show-one of the highest rated programs on Comedy Central. The show earned three Emmy nominations and went on to become the best-selling TV show in DVD history. Feature film credits include Bradley Cooper's award-winning remake of A Star is Born, Spike Lee's Chi-Raq, You've Got Mail, Half Baked, The Nutty Professor, and Robin Hood: Men in Tights.



Rolling Stone ranks Chappelle among the top 10 of the "50 Best Stand-Up Comics of All Time." Esquire Magazine has called him "the comic genius of America," and he was featured on the covers of GQ Magazine's Man of the Year issue in 2015 and The New York Times Magazine in 2017.



Don't miss Emmy and Grammy Awards winning comic Dave Chappelle when he returns to the U.K. next month.



U.K. Tour Dates:



02 June 2019

London, U.K.

Adelphi Theatre

03 June 2019

London, U.K.

Hackney Empire



Tickets for Dave Chappelle go on-sale to the general public on Monday 20 May 2019 at 10am at www.livenation.co.uk/.





