Dates Announced For The Re:emerge Season At The Harold Pinter Theatre

Sonia Friedman Productions today announces the dates for the RE:EMERGE season as priority booking opens on 15 April at 10.30am, with public booking opening 16 April at 10am.

Amy Berryman's Walden opens the season, with previews from 22 May, and running until 12 June; Yasmin Joseph's J'Ouvert previews from 16 June, and runs until 3 July; and completing the season, Joseph Charlton's Anna X previews from 10 July, and runs until 4 August. The season will observe the UK government social distancing guidelines for audiences at the time of performance, making adjustments where safe and appropriate to seating and capacity in line with current advice.

The RE:EMERGE season will create a space for vital, new voices and fresh talent in the West End and beyond, working alongside some of the industry's greatest theatremakers and artists. The extraordinary collection of plays curated by Sonia Friedman Productions with Ian Rickson - Artistic Director for the season - tackles urgent issues integral to rebuilding our society, including structural inequality, climate change and the economics of truth in an internet age. Supported using public funding from the National Lottery through Arts Council England, RE:EMERGE will support the theatre-makers of the future, provide vital work for the freelance community and celebrate the live experience as we begin to build back to the full reopening of British theatre.

The RE:EMERGE season will open with socially-distanced auditoria, helping to re-open and re-energise our theatres, and will be staged in a Covid safe environment following current government advice and adhering to social distancing guidelines; and in line with Society of London Theatre's See It Safely campaign.

Check out the full lineup below!

WALDEN

A debut play by Amy Berryman

Cast: Gemma Arterton, Fehinti Balogun, Lydia Wilson

22 May - 12 June

Press performances: 27, 28 May at 7.30pm, 29 May at 3pm

Directed by Ian Rickson; Design by Rae Smith; Lighting Design by Azusa Ono

Music by Mark Bradshaw; Sound Design: Emma Laxton; Casting: Amy Ball

J'OUVERT

A new play by Yasmin Joseph

16 June - 3 July

Press performances: 21, 22, 23, 24 June - all at 7.30pm

Cast: Annice Boparai, Gabrielle Brooks, Sapphire Joy, Zuyane Russell

Directed by Rebekah Murrell

Designed by Sandra Falase in collaboration with Chloe Lamford; Movement by Shelley Maxwell; Lighting Design by Simisola Majekodunmi; Sound Design by Beth Duke; Casting by Isabella Odoffin

ANNA X

A new play by Joseph Charlton

10 July - 4 August

Press performances: 15, 16 July at 7.30pm, 17 July at 3pm and 7.30pm

Cast: Emma Corrin, Nabhaan Rizwan

Directed by Daniel Raggett; Set and Video Design by Mikaela Liakata and Tal Yarden

Lighting Design by Jessica Hung Han Yun; Sound Design by Mike Winship

Costume Design by Natalie Pryce

Tickets for the previews will be priced from £5, and from £10 for the runs post press nights. There will be 600 tickets each week priced at £15 or under.

There is the intention for all three productions to be filmed for a broadcast life, with J'OUVERT being shown on BBC Four on Monday 26 April at 10pm and BBC iPlayer as part of BBC Lights Up - a season of plays for BBC radio and TV, produced in partnership with theatres across the UK and continuing BBC Arts' Culture in Quarantine initiative. Filming details to be announced in due course for WALDEN and ANNA X.

The venue has been granted the use of Society of London Theatre & UK Theatre's See It Safely mark. The mark certifies that they are complying with the latest Government and industry COVID-19 guidelines, to ensure the safety of their staff and audiences. Ticket holders can find out more here [https://officiallondontheatre.com/see-it-safely/] about the measures that have been put in place ahead of their visit, and what they will need to know beforehand.

For full details of SFP's theatre productions, please visit soniafriedman.com