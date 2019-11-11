Darlington Hippodrome Will Welcome 100,000th Panto Visitor

The annual festive family pantomime is an opportunity to share magical theatre memories with friends and family. It's a chance to immerse yourself in the zany antics, fun and sheer delight of the annual tradition of pantomime. This year, one lucky visitor will be the 100,000th to attend Darlington Hippodrome's pantomime since our re-opening in November 2017. The lucky individual will be presented with a whole host of goodies including a signed programme and an opportunity to meet the cast of this year's pantomime - Jack and the Beanstalk.

This year Darlington audiences will be spell-bound with Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas, Britain's Got Talent winner George Sampson, comedian Phil Walker and comedy actor Daniel Taylor heading the cast of what promises to be another Hippodrome pantomime spectacular.

Shirley Ballas said "This is only my second pantomime having been encouraged to give it a try last year by fellow Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood. I'm so excited to be appearing in Darlington and this wonderful theatre - the restoration is absolutely stunning."

Britain's Got Talent winner George Sampson said "This will be my eleventh panto and I am so looking forward to teaming up with Shirley to be able to do some dancing. It has been a dream of mine to do a panto in the north east, this year my dream has come true."

Jack and the Beanstalk runs at Darlington Hippodrome from Friday 6 December 2019 to Sunday 5 January 2020. To be in with a chance to be the 100,000th pantomime visitor at the newly restored theatre visit www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk or call 01325 405405.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You