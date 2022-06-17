Darlington Hippodrome Will Host Varna International Ballet on Their First UK Tour

Founded in 1947 in Varna, Bulgaria, and currently celebrating their 75th anniversary, the critically acclaimed Varna International Ballet comes to the UK for the very first time.

Renowned for its award-winning soloists and magnificent corps de ballet, the company has been delighting audiences for decades at home and abroad with its performances of the highest quality.

Accompanied by the Varna International Ballet Orchestra, Darlington audiences will have the opportunity to see four classic titles at Darlington Hippodrome between Thursday 26 and Sunday 29 January, 2023.

On Thursday 26 January the company presents Coppélia. Every toy has a story, especially in this charming comedy of errors, a witty combination of antics and abracadabra, set in a doll maker's workshop. This light-hearted tale of mistaken identity and confused lovers follows mischievous Swanilda, her impetuous suitor Franz and the eccentric toymaker Dr.Coppelius as they are brought to life by sparkling choreography and the animated score of Delibes. Coppélia is perfect for first-time ballet goers, families and everyone in between.

Giselle is performed on Friday 27 January. The most poignant of all classical ballets is filled with dramatic passion in a chilling and heart-rending tale of love, treachery and forgiveness from beyond the grave. The moving story of delicate Giselle and her aristocratic but duplicitous lover Albrecht is set to a glorious score. From the visual splendour of the rustic villagers happily gathering the harvest at the start of the story to the eerie moonlit forest haunted by beautifully drifting spirits, this production is unforgettable.

On Saturday 28 January audiences will be spell-bound by Swan Lake. The greatest romantic ballet of all time is brought to life by Tchaikovsky's haunting and unforgettable score. From the impressive splendour of the Palace ballroom to the moon-lit lake where swans glide in perfect formation, this compelling tale of tragic romance has it all. From Odile, the temptress in black tutu as she seduces the Prince by spinning with captivating precision to the spellbound purity of the swan queen, Odette as she flutters with emotional intensity, the dual role of Odette/Odile is one of ballet's most unmissable technical challenges.

The company end their visit to Darlington on Sunday 29 January with The Nutcracker. This most famous of fantasy ballets for all the family begins as night falls on Christmas Eve. As snowflakes fall outside, the warm glow of the open fire sends flickering shadows across the boughs of the Christmas tree and all the presents beneath. When midnight strikes we are swept away to a fairy-tale world where nothing is quite as it seems, toy dolls spring to life, the Mouse-king and his mouse-army battle with the Nutcracker Prince and we travel through the Land of Snow to an enchanted place where the magic really begins.

Artistic Directo Daniela Dimova said "We are thrilled to be bringing our highly talented company of dancers and musicians to the UK for the very first time. We can't wait to perform for British audiences and to bring these magical ballets to life on stage."

Varna International Ballet comes to Darlington Hippodrome from Thursday 26 to Sunday 29 January 2023. To book call the Box Office on 01325 405405 or visit www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk