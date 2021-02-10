Darlington Hippodrome Announces Valentine's Day Events

Whether it's a musical theatre hit, an intimate drama or side-splitting comedy, Darlington Hippodrome has something for that special someone in your life this Valentine's Day.

Music lovers are in for a treat with many fabulous nights to look forward to, celebrating the music of some of the greatest stars including Lionel Richie, Bon Jovi, The Temptations, Carole King and Tina Turner.

If your idea of a great date night is an evening of laughter, some of the biggest names in comedy are coming to Darlington including Carl Hutchinson, Al Murray, Jason Manford and Chris Ramsey. For those who want to let their hair down and make it a night to remember then how about spending it with the Dreamboys or maybe The Ladyboys of Bangkok - whichever you choose you are guaranteed to go home with a huge grin on your face.

If snuggling up with a good book at home rocks your boat then choose from one of several livestream events with best-selling authors, comedians and personalities direct to your living room.

We all know that love is endless, and so are theatre tokens. These can be spent not only on tickets for shows but also on any other Darlington Hippodrome product such as packages, programmes, and courses. Our vouchers can be purchased online and are delivered directly via email (just in case you need to buy something in a hurry!).

Councillor Andy Keir said "You may not be able to go out on a date this Valentine's Day but you can still give the one you love a night to look forward to with the great gift of theatre. Darlington Hippodrome has a marvellous selection of shows on offer including music, dance, comedy and drama. Now is a great time to start making plans for some spectacular nights out."

For full details or to book please visit www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk.