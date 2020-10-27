Darlington Hippodrome Announces November Events

Darlington Hippodrome has expanded its offer with a full schedule of events for all ages to enjoy throughout November.

Having re-opened at the start of September Darlington Hippodrome has expanded its offer with a full schedule of events for all ages to enjoy throughout November.

Dance and fitness sessions will continue including regular Monday morning classes for those aged 65+ and dance fitness sessions each Tuesday evening. Further dance opportunities include a contemporary dance taster session on the Hippodrome stage for adults (16+) on Tuesday 10 November, a Sling and Sway dance taster session for parents with young babies from 8 weeks of age on Thursday 19 November and family dance taster session on Saturday 21 November.

On Sunday 15 November the Hippodrome is proud to host a ballet masterclass with Northern Ballet's Gavin McCaig. Each masterclass is limited to 15 participants and will include a Q&A session. Spaces are available for young dancers of all levels.

Quiz fans can book a spot in the Hippo Lounge for our popular Hippodrome Quiz on Wednesday 9 November which will also be streamed live on Facebook.

More classic cinema screenings are on offer in the Hippodrome auditorium with titles such as The Wizard of Oz, I Daniel Blake, Mrs Doubtfire, Forrest Gump and The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

The venue's box office, Hippo Lounge café and gallery spaces are open from 10am to 2pm Monday to Saturday. The box office and Hippo Lounge will also be open thirty minutes before each ticketed event.

Councillor Andy Keir said "The Hippodrome offers a wide range of events for all ages, ensuring the venue remains the cultural hub of the town. As we move towards the winter months it is vitally important we present opportunities for people to keep physically and mentally stimulated."

Visitors to the Hippodrome can be assured that all possible measures have been put in place to make a trip to the Hippodrome safe and enjoyable. Capacity at all events is restricted and it is advised to book as soon as possible.

For full details of all the events taking place in November please visit www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk or call the box office on 01325 405405

