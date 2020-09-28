Darkfield Launches Its Second Immersive Audio Experience, VISITORS

VISITORS has been confirmed as joining the Official Selection for the Raindance Film Festival 2020.

DARKFIELD - the British immersive theatre company producing innovative work at the forefront of technology and theatre since 2016 - with an emphasis on binaural sound and sensory effects to situate each audience member at the centre of intense, evolving narratives - have announced that tickets are on sale now for the second show on DARKFIELD RADIO.

VISITORS is a 20 minute immersive audio experience for two people to do together in a room at home - anyone with a phone, headphones and one other person can take part (and the experience is intrinsically socially distanced, so this doesn't need to be a household bubble). The experience is communal - the DARKFIELD RADIO app, available on IOS and Android, is designed to deliver the show at a set time and date, so not only are audiences experiencing the show in pairs, but the show is replicated in hundreds of rooms across the world, much like going to the cinema for a screening, or a theatre for a play.



VISITORS will launch from 6 October, with showings on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 19:30, 21:00 and 22:30 - responding to the UK government's recent announcement that pubs will have a 22:00 curfew. Press previews will take place on the 1st and 2nd of October. A new and simplified ticketing structure has also been launched - just one ticket purchase is required, costing £10 per experience for two participants.



Artistic Directors Glen Neath and David Rosenberg explain, "Whilst we live in a world where many are not able to see or hug friends and family members, we feel the themes within VISITORS are a poignant response to the experience of longing for connection. The audience are placed at the heart of the show, becoming characters within the story. Their living room becomes the stage for the narrative to unfold. As an audience member, you will be asked to sit 3 metres apart from a partner, and to be mindful of the characters you invite into the space between you.



Taking part in VISITORS is simple - you buy a ticket, download the DARKFIELD RADIO app, and enter your code. At the designated hour, you and your partner put on your headphones and your own home becomes the setting for another world, blurring the lines between real and imagined. DARKFIELD RADIO is a brand new innovative form of entertainment directly responding to the new age we are living in, immersing audiences in strange and curious worlds in their own home and bringing new meaning to the familiar spaces we inhabit"



VISITORS has been confirmed as joining the Official Selection for the Raindance Film Festival 2020, and is nominated for two awards - Outstanding Achievement in Audio and Best Narrative Experience.

