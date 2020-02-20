DRAG LIVE! Comes To The London Coliseum

TuckShop will present a historic first on Sunday 5 April: the London Coliseum will be taken over by some of the UK's biggest drag performers for a variety extravaganza.

DRAG! LIVE AT THE LONDON COLISEUM will star RuPaul's Drag Race UK finalists BAGA CHIPZ and DIVINA DE CAMPO (who will be showing off her high soprano and four octave operatic range), THE FAMILY GORGEOUS from Channel 4's DRAG SOS, plus a host of other talent from across the UK drag scene.

Tickets will go on sale at midday on Thursday 20 February and can be purchased via www.londoncoliseum.org/drag . Premium tickets include an exclusive VIP reception with DJ, Limited edition DRAG Lanyard, and an exciting meet and mingle allowing patrons to mingle with some of the country's greatest drag talent.

Other talent appearing will be (in alphabetical order, line up subject to change)

Adam All, Baby, Lolo Brow, Kitty Scott Claus, Ophelia Love, Meth, HERR, Cara Melle , Vanity Milan, and Holly Stars

Headed up by West End theatre producer Christopher D. Clegg, TUCKSHOP is an entertainment company like no other, specialising in theatre production, club promotion, merchandising and artist representation all centred around DRAG.

Christopher Clegg said, "I remember my first time at the London Coliseum, I was blown away by the talent, the people and the building... so to be the first EVER drag show in history taking over this iconic venue is just an incredible honour. We have an amazing line up of drag performers and we will be filling the theatre with TuckShops signature brand of madness, music and mayhem "

With the huge rise in drag popularity over the last ten years, TuckShop is at the forefront of UK Drag culture, coming hot off the heels of Chris's fifteen years' experience in the West End as a producer, theatre manager, and marketing expert. As well as creating bespoke productions and producing nationwide tours, TuckShop also represent some of the UK's best Drag talent, raising their profile through branding, promotion and regular bookings. With new productions in development, an ever expanding roster of headline performers and our new online store, TuckShop works tirelessly to give Drag the leg-up it deserves.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You