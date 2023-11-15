DOCUMENT Bristol Reveals Early 2024 Event Line Ups

From the team behind legendary Bristol venues Motion and The Marble Factory, DOCUMENT is the new 3,000 capacity multipurpose events space in their heart of city. A music venue, food market, bar, gallery, gym and workspace rolled into one, the former industrial warehouse is set to welcome some of the UK's biggest names in music for a string of dates in early 2024.

Kicking off proceedings on 10th February 2024 is IN:MOTION presents Hot Since 82 and Pete Tong. The flagship event series which made its return in 2023, had become one of the South West's most iconic parties, having run for a decade at sister venue Motion. The night promises an evening of roof-raising music with sets from UK legends Hot Since 82 and Pete Tong and further acts to be announced.

One of the UK's longest running, and legendary club nights BUGGED OUT! comes next on 17th February, bringing an all night electro/techno party with a lineup including 2 Many DJs, Erol Alkan and DJ Seinfeld, with more still to be added.

A third night, from DnB stalwarts WORRIED ABOUT HENRY is set for 2nd March, headlined by drum and bass giants Hybrid Minds and with more acts still to come. Bringing the biggest names in drum and bass, bass, garage to the UK's best venues, WORRIED ABOUT HENRY guarantee a glorious night of multi-genre bass music.

Just a 5 minute walk from Cabot Circus, DOCUMENT is divided into five separate areas. The largest of those is the Facility - an unapologetically industrial and cavernous space that spans the whole ground floor. The beating heart of the venue, it makes the perfect space for raves and live music. Also playing host to pop-up vintage and thrift markets, outdoor food vendors, a fully-equipped gym run by former British champion Muay Thai kickboxer Paul Studholme and collection of modular office space, DOCUMENT is the creative hub for the Bristol community.

FULL LINE UP

10th February 2024

IN:MOTION PRESENTS:

Hot Since 82 || Pete Tong || more TBA

17th February 2024

BUGGED OUT!

2 Many DJs || Erol Alkan || DJ Seinfeld ||more TBA

2nd March 2024

WORRIED ABOUT HENRY:

Hybrid Minds || more TBA