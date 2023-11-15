DOCUMENT Bristol Reveals Early 2024 Event Line Ups

Kicking off proceedings on 10th February 2024 is IN:MOTION presents Hot Since 82 and Pete Tong.

By: Nov. 15, 2023

POPULAR

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT: THE MUSICAL Will Be Available on Streaming Platforms Next Month Photo 1 THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Will Be Available on Streaming Platforms Next Month
BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL Will Make Stage Premiere in 2024, With Music From Christina Aguilera Photo 2 BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL Will Make Stage Premiere in 2024, With Music From Christina Aguilera, Sia, and More!
Photos: First Look at Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme in THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW Photo 3 Photos: First Look at Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme in THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW
Review: MACHINAL, Theatre Royal Bath Photo 4 Review: MACHINAL, Theatre Royal Bath

DOCUMENT Bristol Reveals Early 2024 Event Line Ups

From the team behind legendary Bristol venues Motion and The Marble Factory, DOCUMENT is the new 3,000 capacity multipurpose events space in their heart of city. A music venue, food market, bar, gallery, gym and workspace rolled into one, the former industrial warehouse is set to welcome some of the UK's biggest names in music for a string of dates in early 2024.

 

Kicking off proceedings on 10th February 2024 is IN:MOTION presents Hot Since 82 and Pete Tong. The flagship event series which made its return in 2023, had become one of the South West's most iconic parties, having run for a decade at sister venue Motion. The night promises an evening of roof-raising music with sets from UK legends Hot Since 82 and Pete Tong and further acts to be announced.

 

One of the UK's longest running, and legendary club nights BUGGED OUT! comes next on 17th February, bringing an all night electro/techno party with a lineup including 2 Many DJs, Erol Alkan and DJ Seinfeld, with more still to be added.

 

A third night, from DnB stalwarts WORRIED ABOUT HENRY is set for 2nd March, headlined by drum and bass giants Hybrid Minds and with more acts still to come. Bringing the biggest names in drum and bass, bass, garage to the UK's best venues, WORRIED ABOUT HENRY guarantee a glorious night of multi-genre bass music.

 

Just a 5 minute walk from Cabot Circus, DOCUMENT is divided into five separate areas. The largest of those is the Facility - an unapologetically industrial and cavernous space that spans the whole ground floor. The beating heart of the venue, it makes the perfect space for raves and live music. Also playing host to pop-up vintage and thrift markets, outdoor food vendors, a fully-equipped gym run by former British champion Muay Thai kickboxer Paul Studholme and collection of modular office space, DOCUMENT is the creative hub for the Bristol community. 

 

FULL LINE UP

10th February 2024  

IN:MOTION PRESENTS: 

Hot Since 82 || Pete Tong || more TBA

 

17th February 2024

BUGGED OUT! 

2 Many DJs || Erol Alkan || DJ Seinfeld ||more TBA

 

2nd March 2024

WORRIED ABOUT HENRY: 

Hybrid Minds || more TBA

 



RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
Halifax, Barnsley, Blackpool And South Shields Join Forces To Launch, LIFE IN A NORTHERN T Photo
Halifax, Barnsley, Blackpool And South Shields Join Forces To Launch, LIFE IN A NORTHERN TOWN Free Playwriting Programme

Four leading theatre companies in the North have come together in a unique collaboration to support young people as they develop their playwriting skills. 

2
Taylor Swift Adds New Eras Tour Dates In London Photo
Taylor Swift Adds New 'Eras Tour' Dates In London

Taylor Swift has added two more Eras Tour performances in London! The 'Cruel Summer' singer will now play eight concerts at Wembley Stadium, the most for any performer in a single tour. The tour includes music from Swift's past 'eras,' including albums 'Fearless,' 'Red,' '1989,' 'reputation,' 'Lover,' 'folklore,' 'evermore,' and 'Midnights.'

3
Photos/Video: In Rehearsal For THE WIZARD OF OZ at the Watermill Theatre Photo
Photos/Video: In Rehearsal For THE WIZARD OF OZ at the Watermill Theatre

An all new music video and rehearsal photos have been released from The Wizard of Oz at the Watermill. Check out the photos and video here!

4
New Work & Artist Development Department Launched At Birmingham Hippodrome Photo
New Work & Artist Development Department Launched At Birmingham Hippodrome

Last night, 13 November, Birmingham Hippodrome welcomed local creatives to launch their New Work & Artist Development department.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos/In Rehearsal For THE WIZARD OF OZ at the Watermill Theatre Video
Photos/In Rehearsal For THE WIZARD OF OZ at the Watermill Theatre
Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN Video
Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Celebrates Surprise Cast Album Release Video
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Celebrates Surprise Cast Album Release
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
William Shakespeare's Macbeth in UK Regional William Shakespeare's Macbeth
Royal Lyceum Theatre (12/02-12/02)
Oh What a Lovely War in UK Regional Oh What a Lovely War
Southwark Playhouse Borough (11/21-12/09)
Ellen Kent: La Traviata in UK Regional Ellen Kent: La Traviata
Richmond Theatre (1/22-1/22)
180⁰ Chord in UK Regional 180⁰ Chord
Storyhouse (2/09-2/09)
Drag Queens vs. Vampires in UK Regional Drag Queens vs. Vampires
Underbelly Cowgate (3/08-8/23)
Sing-a-Long-a Matilda in UK Regional Sing-a-Long-a Matilda
Richmond Theatre (2/11-2/11)
The Enfield Haunting in UK Regional The Enfield Haunting
Richmond Theatre (11/21-11/25)
180⁰ Chord in UK Regional 180⁰ Chord
Storyhouse (2/10-2/10)
Branwen: Dadeni in UK Regional Branwen: Dadeni
Aberystwyth Arts Centre (11/15-11/17)
Tess in UK Regional Tess
Cornerstone, Didcot (11/29-11/29)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You