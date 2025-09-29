DISNEY’S FROZEN IN CONCERT Will Play Eventim Apollo This December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This winter, Senbla will present Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Frozen in Concert with composer Christophe Beck’s GRAMMY-nominated score performed live to the film. The special festive event will take place at London’s Eventim Apollo on Sunday, December 21, 2025. Tickets go on sale Thursday, October 3 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

The multi-Platinum soundtrack to Frozen features eight songs written by Academy Award-, Emmy-, and GRAMMY-winning songwriting team Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, including the Oscar- and GRAMMY-winning “Let It Go” performed by Idina Menzel.

The story follows fearless optimist Princess Anna, who sets out on an epic journey with rugged mountain man Kristoff and his loyal reindeer Sven to find her sister Elsa, whose icy powers have trapped the kingdom of Arendelle in eternal winter. Along the way, they encounter trolls, treacherous conditions, and the unforgettable snowman Olaf.