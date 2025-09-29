 tracker
DISNEY’S FROZEN IN CONCERT Will Play Eventim Apollo This December

The Novello Symphony Orchestra will perform Christophe Beck’s score live to film on December 21.

By: Sep. 29, 2025
DISNEY’S FROZEN IN CONCERT Will Play Eventim Apollo This December Image
This winter, Senbla will present Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Frozen in Concert with composer Christophe Beck’s GRAMMY-nominated score performed live to the film. The special festive event will take place at London’s Eventim Apollo on Sunday, December 21, 2025. Tickets go on sale Thursday, October 3 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

The multi-Platinum soundtrack to Frozen features eight songs written by Academy Award-, Emmy-, and GRAMMY-winning songwriting team Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, including the Oscar- and GRAMMY-winning “Let It Go” performed by Idina Menzel.

The story follows fearless optimist Princess Anna, who sets out on an epic journey with rugged mountain man Kristoff and his loyal reindeer Sven to find her sister Elsa, whose icy powers have trapped the kingdom of Arendelle in eternal winter. Along the way, they encounter trolls, treacherous conditions, and the unforgettable snowman Olaf.

Featuring the voices of Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad, Santino Fontana, and Alan Tudyk, the film won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.




