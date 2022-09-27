Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

DESTINY Comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

Destiny can be seen at the SJT at 7.45pm on Tuesday 18 October.

Sep. 27, 2022  
Fresh from the Edinburgh Festival, Florence Espeut-Nickless's Destiny comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre next month. The one-woman show can be seen at 7.45pm on Tuesday 18 October.

"They're sayin' I brought it on myself.

"Oh yeah, they've heard about me. Basically it must've been my fault 'cause I'm me, Destiny."

Destiny dreams big. She dreams glamour. She's gonna be an MTV Base backing dancer, you watch. If J-Lo can make it outta the Bronx then Destiny can make it off the Hill Rise estate in Chippenham. She's fearless, ferocious and up for the fight (she's had to be). Born below the breadline, she's desperate to see beyond the neighbourhood and find hope in hopelessness.

This monologue, written and performed by Florence Espeut-Nickless and directed by Jesse Jones, follows the story of a teenage girl growing up on a rural Wiltshire council estate. After a big night out takes a turn for the worse, Destiny's life spirals out of control as she desperately tries to learn how to love and be loved.

Florence Espeut-Nickless is a writer, performer and facilitator from Chippenham in Wiltshire. She writes for both stage and screen about/with working class communities in the Southwest in the hope to make the arts more accessible to everyone regardless of background and geographical location.

She is the Writer in Residence at Pentabus Theatre, an Open Session Writer at the Bristol Old Vic and an associate artist at Strike a Light, as part of the Let Artists Be Artists programme.

Destiny is a recipient of The Pleasance's 2021 National Partnerships Award with Bristol Old Vic FERMENT and was shortlisted for Theatre West's Write On Women Award.

It has been developed with support from Tobacco Factory Theatres, Bristol Old Vic FERMENT, Pound Arts, Strike a Light, The Pleasance, Tim Crouch, Wiltshire Creative, Natural Theatre, Paper Arts, Theatre Bristol, Hawkwood College, Arts Council England and Gane Trust.

Destiny can be seen at the SJT at 7.45pm on Tuesday 18 October. Tickets, priced from £10, are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com.


