DECIPHERS By Naishi Wang and Jean Abreu to Make UK Premiere on National Tour

Following acclaimed performances in Canada, Deciphers—a powerful, cross-cultural collaboration by choreographers and performers Naishi Wang and Jean Abreu—will make its UK premiere this autumn. The tour will visit the Coronet Theatre in London (23–25 October), Dance City in Newcastle (31 October), Patrick Studio at Birmingham Hippodrome (6 November), and Brighton Dome’s Corn Exchange (11 November).

Blending Chinese Folk Dance, Brazilian movement styles, spoken word, breath work, and the visceral act of ink on paper, Deciphers is a poignant meditation on translation, miscommunication, and the immigrant experience. On a stage treated as blank canvas, Wang and Abreu use their bodies as primary instruments of meaning-making, exploring emotional and cultural negotiations that transcend language.

The production features lighting by Lucie Bazzo (known for work with Robert Lepage and Crystal Pite), set design by Ivy Wang, and an original score by Ukrainian composer Olesia Onykiienko. Following its Canadian debut, Deciphers earned three nominations at the 2024 Dora Mavor Moore Awards, including Outstanding Production and Best Performance for both artists.

Jean Abreu, originally from Brazil, is the founder of Jean Abreu Dance and has presented work internationally at venues such as the Royal Opera House and Auditório Ibirapuera São Paulo. Naishi Wang, born in China and based in Toronto, trained in Chinese classical and folk dance and is known for his solo Taking Breath and work with Toronto Dance Theatre.

Abreu shared, “At a time when the word immigrant carries so much conflict and tension, it feels like a true gift for us to present Deciphers in the UK—a country that is my chosen home and has welcomed multiple generations of immigrants.”

Wang added, “More than just a geographic journey, this tour offers a chance to encounter diverse perspectives on what dance can be. I'm genuinely excited to experience the unfolding of these connections.”

For tickets and venue information, visit:

Coronet Theatre, London (23–25 Oct): thecoronettheatre.com

Dance City, Newcastle (31 Oct): dancecity.co.uk

Patrick Studio, Birmingham Hippodrome (6 Nov): birminghamhippodrome.com

Corn Exchange, Brighton Dome (11 Nov): brightondome.org

Age guidance and run time to be announced.