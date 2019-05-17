DANCING DOWN THE WICKET Will Embark on a UK Tour

May. 17, 2019  

Cricket legend and dancing aficionado Graeme Swann and national treasure Henry Blofeld will embark on a brand-new UK tour, following the enormous success of their previous live shows The Great British Spin Off and The Great British Spin Off - The Second Innings. The tour will take in an initial total of 20 dates, beginning at the Banbury Mill Arts Centre on 19th September 2019, with a show at London's Lyric Theatre in the heart of the West End on 11th November 2019, and will conclude at The Lighthouse Kettering on 19th November 2019. Tickets will go on general sale on Friday 17th May at www.dancingdownthewicket.com.

With Graeme hot off the dance floor and Henry's quick wit, storytelling and sparkling personality in equally good shape, Dancing Down The Wicket is set to be a rip-roaring, belly laughing evening of not to be missed entertainment. The delectable duo will delve behind the scenes of everyone's favourite dancing show, hear about Henry's latest retirement antics and of course share their cricketing reviews and insights on 2019 including the Cricket World Cup, The Ashes and plenty, plenty more.

Graeme Swann said: "What better way to celebrate the greatest ever summer of English cricket (hopefully!) than listening to the voice of cricket Henry Blofeld put his unique spin on things and me talk about coming an incredible 7th on Strictly!''

Henry Blofeld said: "It will be great to have the old firm back in action - caught Blofeld, bowled Swann... What a way to go!''



