DAD'S ARMY Radio Show Will Embark on UK Tour

Two actors, two microphones, over 25 characters - and lots of sound effects! Dad's Army Radio Show brings Perry and Croft's classic BBC comedy to life in this highly acclaimed stage production.

Three episodes of the popular sitcom - adapted for radio for the very first time - are hilariously and lovingly enacted on stage by just two master performers - complete with sound effects, vintage music and all your favourite Perry and Croft characters and catchphrases.

Now following several national tours and sold-out seasons at the Fringe, Dad's Army Radio Show, starring David Benson (Goodnight Sweetheart and One Man, Two Guvnors) and Jack Lane (Wisdom of a Fool and 7 Days), who both worked as voice cast on Dad's Army: The Animations on UKTV Gold, will make its debut in the West End - for one night only - at the Duchess Theatre on Monday June 16 as part of a major 2025 UK tour.

The tour coincides with the 80th anniversary of VE day with celebrations planned across the country from 8 -11 May.

Jack Lane said today: “I'm thrilled to be making my West End debut at the Duchess Theatre. Bringing a show so dear to my heart with its well loved characters, alongside my great friend, David Benson, is an honour and a joy.”

David Benson said: “Having dabbled in the West End before (Think No Evil of Us: My Life With Kenneth Williams at the Vaudeville, One Man Two Guvnors, Haymarket, Boris World King, Trafalgar) I am very proud to be returning in the company of my dear friend and collaborator Mr. Jack Lane. Plus our company of our beloved characters and the brilliant scripts of Perry and Croft.”

