Cumbernauld Theatre Company to Present ROMEO AND JULIET
Physically charged and energetic in pace, this is an urgent and powerful retelling of the timeless story.
Cumbernauld Theatre Trust has announced that the first production staged by Cumbernauld Theatre Company in our new home, Lanternhouse, will be Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet.
One of the most famous and classic stories of all time, this 21st century Romeo and Juliet reminds us that acts of love and sacrifice can bring hope and change in the face of darkness.
This new interpretation, designed by an outstanding creative team and directed by award-winning director Kate Nelson, imagines Verona as a walled and gated city; where citizens are denied the freedom to choose who they love and how they live and where their destinies are dictated by those at the 'top'.
Physically charged and energetic in pace, this is an urgent and powerful retelling of the timeless story following the plight of Romeo, Mercutio, Benvolio, Tybalt, Juliet and Paris and the tragedy that ensues when Romeo and Juliet are denied the freedom to love each other.
Romeo and Juliet is suitable for everyone 12 years and older (S2 - S6) and has a running time of 2 hours including interval.
Tickets for Romeo and Juliet and the full programme of live performance and creative learning activities are on sale online at www.lanternhousearts.org and by telephone booking by Box Office: 01236 732887.
Cast and creative team
Romeo - Angus Taylor
Juliet - Leah Byrne
Mercutio - Jack Hunter
Benvolio - Dylan Blore
Tybalt - Rhys Anderson
Director - Kate Nelson
Creative Producer - Cat Sheridan
Production Manager - Matt Nevans
Lighting Designer - George Tarbuck
Sound Designer - Pippa Murphy
Designer - Ali MacLaurin
Video Designer - Tim Reid
Technician - Craig Crawford
Wardrobe - Anna-Catherina and Sophie Malcolm
Fight/Movement Director - Emma Claire Brightlyn
Stage Management - K.Hill
Romeo and Juliet will run from 4 - 9 October 2021 with performances as follows:
Monday 4 October at 1.00pm
Tuesday 5 October at 10.00am
Wednesday 6 October at 10.00am & 1.00pm
Thursday 7 October at 10.00am & 1.00pm
Friday 8 October at 1.00pm & 7.00pm
Saturday 9 October at 2.30pm* & 7.00pm
Please note that the performances of Romeo and Juliet taking place on Friday 8 October at 7.00pm and on Saturday, 9 October at 2.30pm and 7.00pm show will be performed to a reduced capacity audience. *The 2.30pm performance of Romeo and Juliet on Saturday, 9 October will be a BSL signed performance.