Cumbernauld Theatre Company to Present ROMEO AND JULIET

Cumbernauld Theatre Trust has announced that the first production staged by Cumbernauld Theatre Company in our new home, Lanternhouse, will be Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet.

One of the most famous and classic stories of all time, this 21st century Romeo and Juliet reminds us that acts of love and sacrifice can bring hope and change in the face of darkness.

This new interpretation, designed by an outstanding creative team and directed by award-winning director Kate Nelson, imagines Verona as a walled and gated city; where citizens are denied the freedom to choose who they love and how they live and where their destinies are dictated by those at the 'top'.

Physically charged and energetic in pace, this is an urgent and powerful retelling of the timeless story following the plight of Romeo, Mercutio, Benvolio, Tybalt, Juliet and Paris and the tragedy that ensues when Romeo and Juliet are denied the freedom to love each other.

Romeo and Juliet is suitable for everyone 12 years and older (S2 - S6) and has a running time of 2 hours including interval.

Tickets for Romeo and Juliet and the full programme of live performance and creative learning activities are on sale online at www.lanternhousearts.org and by telephone booking by Box Office: 01236 732887.

Cast and creative team

Romeo - Angus Taylor

Juliet - Leah Byrne

Mercutio - Jack Hunter

Benvolio - Dylan Blore

Tybalt - Rhys Anderson

Director - Kate Nelson

Creative Producer - Cat Sheridan

Production Manager - Matt Nevans

Lighting Designer - George Tarbuck

Sound Designer - Pippa Murphy

Designer - Ali MacLaurin

Video Designer - Tim Reid

Technician - Craig Crawford

Wardrobe - Anna-Catherina and Sophie Malcolm

Fight/Movement Director - Emma Claire Brightlyn

Stage Management - K.Hill

Romeo and Juliet will run from 4 - 9 October 2021 with performances as follows:

Monday 4 October at 1.00pm

Tuesday 5 October at 10.00am

Wednesday 6 October at 10.00am & 1.00pm

Thursday 7 October at 10.00am & 1.00pm

Friday 8 October at 1.00pm & 7.00pm

Saturday 9 October at 2.30pm* & 7.00pm

Please note that the performances of Romeo and Juliet taking place on Friday 8 October at 7.00pm and on Saturday, 9 October at 2.30pm and 7.00pm show will be performed to a reduced capacity audience. *The 2.30pm performance of Romeo and Juliet on Saturday, 9 October will be a BSL signed performance.