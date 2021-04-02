Culture Warrington Receives Second Grant From Government's Culture Recovery Fund

Arts charity Culture Warrington has received a grant of £78,302 from the government's £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund to help the organisation recover and reopen.a??

More than £300 million has been awarded to thousands of cultural organisations across the country in the latest round of support from the Culture Recovery Fund, the Culture Secretary announced today.

The funding offers Culture Warrington - the charity that runs Pyramid Arts Centre, Parr Hall, Warrington Museum & Art Gallery, and Warrington Contemporary Arts Festival - another lifeline as it enables staff to continue working behind the scenes, despite ongoing closures.

As the country begins to follow the government's roadmap to recovery, Culture Warrington will be using the funding to help restart its wide variety of cultural programmes, whilst maintaining its current digital offer, which is available now via its website and social media channels.

Over £800 million in grants and loans has already been awarded to support almost 3,800 cinemas, performance venues, museums, heritage sites and other cultural organisations dealing with the immediate challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.

The second round of awards made today will help organisations to look ahead to the spring and summer and plan for reopening and recovery. After months of closures and cancellations to contain the virus and save lives, this funding will be a much-needed helping hand for organisations transitioning back to normal in the months ahead.a??

Culture Secretary, Oliver Dowden, said:

"Our record breaking Culture Recovery Fund has already helped thousands of culture and heritage organisations across the country survive the biggest crisis they've ever faced.

a??

Now we're staying by their side as they prepare to welcome the public back through their doors - helping our cultural gems plan for reopening and thrive in the better times ahead."

Leah Biddle, cultural manager for Culture Warrington, said:

"We are delighted once again to receive financial support from Arts Council England through its Culture Recovery Fund.

"This grant will offer significant support to our charity as we navigate the government's road map to recovery, and as we relaunch the cultural programme within the town.

"This past year has been incredibly challenging for our organisation, venues, and staff - as well as the wider arts sector - but we can't wait to return and we have a jam-packed programme of workshops, shows, events, and more for our audiences to look forward to in the coming months."

Sir Nicholas Serota, Chair, Arts Council England, said:

"Investing in a thriving cultural sector at the heart of communities is a vital part of helping the whole country to recover from the pandemic. These grants will help to re-open theatres, concert halls, and museums and will give artists and companies the opportunity to begin making new work.a??

We are grateful to the Government for this support and for recognising the paramount importance of culture to our sense of belonging and identity as individuals and as a society."

The funding awarded today is from a £400 million pot which was held back last year to ensure the Culture Recovery Fund could continue to help organisations in need as the public health picture changed. The funding has been awarded by Arts Council England, as well as Historic England and National Lottery Heritage Fund and the British Film Institute.