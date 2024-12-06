Crossroads Live Celebrates Record-Breaking Year

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This year, Crossroads Live, one of the largest producers of commercial theatre worldwide, presented over 800 weeks of theatre (almost double last year's number) with 39 standalone productions, in addition to 23 pantomimes, resulting in over 4.5 million tickets sold, and grossing over £260m.

CEO David Ian, who heads up Crossroads Live says: “I’m delighted to see theatre thriving! Over the past 12 months, we’ve achieved year-on-year growth, and I’m thrilled that audiences around the world are embracing the magic and thrill of our outstanding shows.

As we look ahead to next year, we’re excited to continue working with our incredible partners to bring cherished theatre classics, as well as some new titles, to theatregoers in both familiar and new destinations. Thanks to their talent, and the dedication of our incredible team, the future of global theatre looks very positive.”

In the UK, co-productions of Mean Girls and Hello, Dolly! delighted West End theatregoers while audiences flocked to Magic Mike Live and nationwide tours of Jesus Christ Superstar, Chicago and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

Crossroads Pantomimes continues to be the world’s biggest pantomime producer, with 23 pantomimes playing across the UK this year. This year’s annual spectacular at the London Palladium is Robin Hood and is the fastest selling Palladium pantomime in its nine-year history.

In the US, epic tours of Annie, My Fair Lady, Pretty Woman, Dear Evan Hansen and TINA – The Tina Turner Musical rolled out across America, joining seasonal favourite Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas The Musical on the road. On Broadway, Elf thrilled audiences and critics a-new and Whoopi Goldberg joined the tour of Annie for the holiday season at the Theater on Madison Square Garden.

In Australia, a record-breaking opening of Wicked joined Chicago and Grease, followed by the Australian Premiere of Sister Act. Jesus Christ Superstar enthralled critics and audiences again for the first time since 1972 and will be joined by the 40th Anniversary tour of Cats in 2025. Other announcements for 2025 so far include Agatha Christie’s And Then There Were None and the Australian premiere of Back To The Future.

Crossroads Live continues to be the UK market leader in China celebrating the milestone of two productions playing in Shenzhen simultaneously in October, with productions of Chicago and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Phantom of the Opera and Cats playing through 2025 and seven more musicals cued up to be announced over the next twelve months.

New work developed and slated for 2025 includes My Best Friend’s Wedding and Beaches (based on the best-selling novel by Iris Rainer Dart), which had their world premieres at Ogunquit Playhouse in Maine and Theatre Calgary respectively. In the UK, Jack Godfrey and Martha Geelan’s brand new coming of age musical Babies played to packed houses at The Other Palace from May – July this year.

Comments