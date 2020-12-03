Craig Revel Horwood Returns To New Victoria Theatre, In ROBIN HOOD

New Victoria Theatre and pantomime producers Qdos Entertainment have today announced that an all-new socially distanced pantomime production of Robin Hood will now be staged at the venue from Friday 18 December 2020 - Sunday 10 January 2021, thanks to support from The National Lottery.

Making a welcome return following his Box Office-breaking appearance in Cinderella in 2018, the Strictly judge the nation loves to hate, the fab-u-lous Craig Revel Horwood will star as The Sheriff of Nottingham, alongside hilarious funny man Matt Slack and the legendary pairing of Richard Cadell & Sooty. Tickets for the Strictly limited run go on sale Friday 4 December and are available in a variety of bubble sizes safely socially distanced from other patrons, so customers can enjoy the show, safely.

As a special thank you to Woking's wonderful NHS staff, Ambassador Theatre Group are pleased to announce they'll be gifting all tickets to the evening performance on Tuesday 5 January to the NHS and their families.

Simon Thomsett, Theatre Director at New Victoria Theatre said "We're thrilled to be working again with Qdos Entertainment and to be able to open our doors and offer some festive fun - oh yes we are! Huge thanks must also go to The National Lottery for supporting us and making it possible for us to bring some much needed cheer to our lovely audiences who we haven't seen enough of this year.

We wouldn't have been able to reach this point without all the selfless work from the NHS over the year, so as a thank you, NHS staff can enter a ballot for free tickets to bring their families to Robin Hood by visiting healthservicediscounts.com

We can't wait to safely entertain our fabulous audiences at both the New Victoria Theatre and the Nova Cinema this festive season."

NHS workers just need to head to healthservicediscounts.com and register for the ballot. Full details below.



This new production will be packed full of comedy routines, audience-safe participation and all the unmissable magic that Surrey audiences have come to expect from their annual festive pantomime. The previously advertised production of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs will be staged in 2021 and existing bookers have already been contacted with details of their new tickets.

The support of The National Lottery will ensure that socially distanced panto can take place this year at New Victoria Theatre, and other theatres across the UK. Up to 20,000 free tickets to pantomimes across the country, including in Woking, will be made available to National Lottery players to thank them for making it possible for this Christmas tradition to go ahead. National Lottery players raise on average £30M each week for Good Causes. This year has seen up to £800M in National Lottery funding being used by charities and organisations affected by the impact of the coronavirus outbreak across the arts, community and charity, heritage, education, environment and sport sectors.

Ambassador Theatre Group (ATG) is the global leader in live theatre, operating 50 venues across Britain, the US and Germany. They produce shows across the entertainment spectrum and are proud to have won many Olivier and Tony awards with a clear mission to bring the very best in live entertainment to the largest possible number of people.

