Coventry Theatre Launches Youth Initiative To Help Young Performers Get A Taste Of Life On The Stage

A Coventry cultural institution is reprising its role as a place for young people to hone their skills with the launch of a new youth theatre initiative.

The Albany Theatre has launched two brand-new youth theatre groups as it expands its Creative Engagement programme on the back of major redevelopment at the city centre location.

Billed as the Albany Youth Theatre (AYT), sessions are running every Wednesday during term time from September to help young performers develop and learn new skills, build confidence, and showcase their ideas with regular performance opportunities.

It will also give participants an introduction to the work that goes on behind the scenes and backstage.

The theatre began life as a technical college in the 1930s, helping young people study apprenticeships before turning its focus to the arts after it was used as a place to entertain the public during the Second World War.

There are two AYT groups including Albany Juniors for ages eight to 11 and Albany Seniors for 12- to 15-year-olds. Places are limited due to high demand.

As part of its Creative Engagement initiative, the theatre has already set up groups in local primary schools and led a performance project with Earlsdon Park residents, with more community and education collaborations in the pipeline.

Creative Engagement Coordinator at the Albany Theatre, Vicky Basterfield said: "It's a priority for us to keep theatre and the arts in the spotlight for people of all ages in Coventry beyond the City of Culture year, and we believe that these two new groups, combined with our other Creative Engagement work, will help to maintain and improve accessibility to performing arts in the city.

"We expected demand for these classes to be high and we are thrilled that they have already proved extremely popular and are close to capacity. We are urging parents to get in touch with us as soon as possible about any last-minute spaces.

"The AYT will be a place for young people to realise their ideas, develop and learn, all whilst having loads of fun, and we can't wait to get started with this and many more exciting things on the horizon at the Albany."

Major redevelopment work at the Albany Theatre began in the summer, with the first phase of the development set to expand the lobby area and turn part of the existing eastern wing into an open performance space.

Additional projects are set to follow once the works have been completed.

For more information and to book your space please visit: https://www.albanytheatre.co.uk/home/creative-engagement/