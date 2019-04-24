Comedian Dave Spikey Returns to Parr Hall

Comedian and actor Dave Spikey is returning to Parr Hall to share stories of life's "funny things".

Funny things happen all the time; normal events don't catch the eye but Dave's special radar instinctively draws him to the small, out-of-the-ordinary events and conversations which wash over most of us and pass us by. Once identified, he applies his unique style of exaggerating and elaborating them. While doing this, he reminds us that we too have not only witnessed them, it's probably happened to us!

It's this added dimension, this comedy of association, which elevates the event to laugh-out-loud funny. Dave Spikey's A Funny Thing Happened calls in to Warrington on Friday 30 October 2020.

Doors open at 6.45pm, and the show starts 7.30pm. Tickets are priced at £17.50. Tickets are on sale now; visit parrhall.culturewarrington.org or call Box Office on 01925 442345.





