Collette Cooper Will Star as Janis Joplin in TOMORROW MAY BE MY LAST at The Union Theatre

In an era of oppression, rebellion, evolution and enlightenment, Tomorrow May Be My Last: The Janis Joplin Story is the story of a small town girl's remarkable journey, from an adolescent outcast to a musical icon.

The true essence of the legendary 1960's rock star Janis Joplin's is captured and channelled by the renowned actress and singer-songwriter Collette Cooper, in a one woman play with a breathtaking live band and a whole host of surprises thrown in for good measure.

Set against the backdrop of a US music festival in the height of the Summer of Love, Tomorrow May Be My Last marks a key moment in Janis Joplin's all too brief existence: Collette Cooper's embodiment of the psychedelic rock idol is deep and complex, painted with dark humour and glimmers of hope that candidly reveal Joplin's troubled genius.

This immersive and astounding production features all of Joplin's greatest hits (alongside original material), performed by Cooper and featuring some of the UK's best session musicians - the result is a charged atmosphere, filled with liberal euphoria!

To spend an evening embroiled in Joplin's tumultuous life makes for a rollercoaster ride of heightened emotions, ultimately resulting in the audience taking some of her magic with them in their hearts and souls.

Though set in the not too distant past, Tomorrow May Be My Last conjures up a plethora of feelings and contexts that run parallel and ring true to the present day. Join us for an electrifying experience and keep these memories with you forever.

The Union Club, 229 Union Street, London SE1 0RL

Performances run 24 - 28 August.

Tickets on sale now via www.uniontheatre.biz