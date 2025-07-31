Colchester’s Mercury Theatre Reveals Mercury Young Company and Adult Company Productions

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Mercury Theatre in Colchester has announced upcoming productions from the theatre’s Mercury Young Company (MYC) and Mercury Adult Company (MAC), which will be performed at the theatre in March 2026.

Mercury Young Company (MYC), the theatre’s year-round programme for young people to develop performance and creative skills, will stage the world premiere of Essex-based playwright Anne Odeke’s The Wind in the Willows from 20-22 March 2026.

Join Mole, Ratty, Badger, and the irrepressible Mr. Toad in this magical world premiere adaptation of The Wind in the Willows. From acclaimed writer Anne Odeke (Princess Essex – Shakespeare’s Globe) and director Sian Burford Thomas (Lead Practitioner for MYC), The Wind in the Willows features the extraordinary talent of the Mercury Young Company. This joyful retelling brings fresh energy, Essex charm, and a contemporary twist to Kenneth Grahame’s beloved tale.

The group meets weekly to explore playful new methods of storytelling and create exciting pieces of theatre. The fun, friendly classes focus on nurturing young people to work together as an ensemble with cooperation, collaboration, creativity and communication as their goals. The Wind in the Willows will be the Young Company’s first full production on the main stage.

This production is a celebration of local talent—from page to stage. With a vibrant young cast and an Essex-based creative team, The Wind in the Willows promises to be a feel-good family treat audiences won’t want to miss.

Mercury Adult Company (MAC), a fun and practical weekly drama group for anyone aged 18+, will perform Caryl Churchill’s electrifying exploration of modern life, Love and Information, at the theatre from 20-22 March 2026.

Directed by Forest Morgan, with assistant direction by Francesca Power, this bold and fast-paced production delves into the ways we connect, communicate, and cope in an age of overwhelming data and fleeting intimacy. Comprising over 50 short scenes, Love and Information weaves together a tapestry of human stories—some funny, some poignant, all deeply resonant. From whispered secrets to digital overload, Churchill’s razor-sharp writing captures the noise and nuance of everyday life with wit, insight, and emotional depth.

Forest Morgan brings a fresh and dynamic vision to this modern classic, guiding a talented ensemble from the Mercury Adult Company in a production that is both intimate and expansive. Whether audience members are Churchill aficionados or discovering her work for the first time, this performance promises to leave them thinking long after the final blackout.

Working alongside the Mercury Theatre’s Talent programme and with various performance opportunities throughout the year, MAC provides all of the tools to enable participants to follow in the path of actors who have engaged with the Mercury over the past 50+ years. This new production follows on from MAC’s sold-out Colchester Fringe performances of The Tempest last year.

Artistic Director of the Mercury Theatre, Natasha Rickman, said, "I can't wait to see our fantastic Mercury Adult Company and Mercury Young Company take to our stages next Spring.

The Wind In the Willows is a world premiere adaptation, which will see over a hundred young people from all across Essex take the spotlight on our main stage. With the celebrated Anne Odeke and brilliant Sian Burford Thomas joining forces, audiences can expect a great night out.

Our Mercury Adult Company offers the chance to experience a modern classic in the intimacy of our beautiful Studio space. This will showcase the creativity, skill and ambition of this group, under the direction of the fantastic Forest Morgan. "

Further creatives and cast will be revealed at a later date.