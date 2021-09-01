Clare Perkins Will Lead THE WIFE OF WILLESDEN At The Kiln Theatre

With NW Trilogy by Moira Buffini, Suhayla El-Bushra and Roy Williams entering previews next week, Kiln Theatre Artistic Director Indhu Rubasingham announces dates for her next production of Zadie Smith's The Wife of Willesden, presented by Kiln Theatre in association with Brent 2020, London Borough of Culture. Clare Perkins leads the company as Alvita - The Wife of Willesden, with the production opening on 17 November, previews from 11 November, and running until 24 December. Tickets are on priority sale to Kiln Card holders now, and on general sale on Friday, 3 September 2021.

Indhu Rubasingham, said today, "I'm thrilled to announce new dates for The Wife of Willesden. For the past 18 months, the amazing freelance creative team and I have been working on redesigning and reimagining the Kiln auditorium, transporting Zadie's larger than life characters to the Sir Colin Campbell pub. It's going to be the perfect place for you to spend a joyous, celebratory winter's evening with the fantastic Clare Perkins who will lead the cast as Alvita, the formidable Wife of Willesden."

The Kiln Theatre auditorium will be transformed into the infamous Sir Colin Campbell pub, complete with some pub tables in the stalls and over 3,000 tickets available at only £15.