City Theatre Presents PIRATE'S ROCK 2

City Theatre presents the family musical Pirate's Rock 2 The Souls of the Lost February 7th & 8th at the Hope Street Theatre in Liverpool. This is a continuation of the swashbuckling story of Pirate's Rock that was staged in April. Now this epic adventure continues.

Written and directed by Barry Levy, this is a show that tells the tale of two band pirates called the Outlaw and Renegade Pirates, who are all from the coastal town of Sea Hawk. In the first instalment of Pirate's Rock the pirates, along with Ripp, Pipp, Wreck and the ship owner Sir T. Lansdale sailed to the mysterious island in search of a blue diamond which has unlimited powers.

Ripp played by Joe Gordon and Pipp play by Emily Hein (who is also the Assistant Director of this production) sneaked onto the ship after escaping from Sea Hawk prison to look for their parents who ventured to the island the year before.

However, as the ship got closer to the island a massive storm occurred and they were all shipwrecked onto the island. Several of the characters were all split up from one another now can they race against time to come together and destroy the Bone Force who are made of Master Finn, Fear and the Rebel Tribe. Can they be defeated; can Princess Sophie finally be saved from the clutches of evil?

The production team is also made up of Tasha Dowd and Katie Brown, who are the Musical Directors. The choreographers for the show are Hope University Students Jessica Lee and Emma Moriarty, who like with cast are all volunteers who have worked together to help bring this show a to life.

Pirate's Rock 2 The Souls of the Lost is a show you will not want to miss and a perfect way to forget about the cold winter weather. Book your tickets now by visiting www.hopestreettheatre.com and click on the what's on guide. It couldn't be easier.

Dates and Times of the show: Friday February 7th, 7.30pm and Saturday February 8th, 2.30pm & 7.30pm.

Tickets: Adults £10, Concessions £8. (Booking fee will apply).

City Theatre is part of the City Entertainment Group.





