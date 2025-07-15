Cirque du Soleil Returns To London's Royal Albert Hall With OVO

Created in 2009, the famous show OVO (“egg” in Portuguese) by Cirque du Soleil returns to the Royal Albert Hall with reimagined set design, new acrobatic acts, original characters, added costumes and reinvented music. OVO dazzles more than ever with its fascinating insect colony, bringing together 53 acrobats and musicians in a show that delights both adults and children.



Seen by over 7 million people in more than 40 countries, the 53 world-class performers from 25 countries includes two incredible British talent who will have a special homecoming at the Royal Albert Hall. Robin Beer, who was born in Hammersmith is a rare Cirque du Soleil British clown and plays the character The Voyager. With a background in music, mask work, and devised theatre, Robin brings humour, warmth, and a uniquely British spirit to the show. Additionally, Lydia Harper, originally from Warwick and now based in London, returns as Artistic Director of OVO. A former circus acrobat and actress with a strong foundation in physical theatre and movement direction, Lydia has been a creative force within Cirque du Soleil since 2015.



Featuring over 100 cast and crew members, the show brings to life a colourful world of crickets, ants, butterflies, spiders, beetles, and more, set against a striking visual backdrop of giant flowers and a towering 19-meter climbing wall.



At its heart is a charming love story between a quirky fly and a spirited ladybug, unfolding around a mysterious egg that sparks curiosity and transformation. Combining breathtaking acts like aerial silks, Chinese poles, trampoline wall, contortion, foot juggling, cradle, and slackwire, OVO celebrates biodiversity, community, and the joy of discovery through dazzling acrobatics, surreal costumes, and a high-energy Brazilian-inspired soundtrack.



Since premiering in in 2009, OVO has captivated audiences young and old with its warmth, wonder, and spectacular circus artistry. This London run promises a fresh take on a fan favourite, offering a playful story, unforgettable music, and awe-inspiring artistry in an immersive theatrical experience suitable for all ages.



Don't miss this limited 2026 run at the Royal Albert Hall—a chance to experience OVO in its most dazzling form yet.