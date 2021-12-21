Chris Cox To Perform Virtual Mind Reading Show CHRIS COX IS VIRTUALLY IN YOUR MIND This Thursday

Broadway, West End and TV star Chris Cox has announced he will be performing a one-off festive performance of his critically acclaimed virtual mind reading show Chris Cox Is Virtually In Your Mind on Thursday 23rd December at 7:45pm GMT.

Chris Cox is the only mind reader in history to have starred on Broadway, London's West End and at the Sydney Opera House and has starred in Chris Cox's Mind Boggling Magic (CBBC) and the award-winning TV show Killer Magic (BBC Three).

He said of the performance, "Things aren't going to be the same this Holiday Season and I keep hearing stories of people testing positive and having to isolate and be away from their loved ones this year. So, I wanted to do something to bring everyone together and spread some Christmas magic. My virtual show is designed to entertain, connect, engage, make you laugh and make you go wow. A chance to experience some real mind-blowing mind reading magic whilst celebrating and connecting with your loved one."

The award-winning performer is a unique force in the world of mind reading, having played Broadway, four West End seasons and 22 sold-out shows at the Sydney Opera House. He most recently created and performed in the West End run of Wonderville at the Palace Theatre. Prior to this he headlined the world's biggest magic show, The Illusionists (which has included shows on Broadway, the West End, the Sydney Opera House, two US Tours, a Reno Residency, and tours across South Africa, Mexico and Australia) and starred in Impossible (with two runs in the Noel Coward Theatre, as well as shows in Singapore, the Dubai Opera theatre, the Araneta Arena in Manila and a World Tour). He's also written and performed five critically acclaimed Edinburgh Fringe Festival shows, four solo UK Tours and two extended sell-out runs at the New Zealand International Comedy Festival, and he's won two Edinburgh Fringe Awards, a Best Comedy Show award and 28 five-star reviews.

As well as starring in his own BBC shows, he read One Direction's minds at the BBC Music Awards, and was part of the BAFTA-nominated team who brought magic to Merlin (BBC). On top of this, he has been a guest on The Today Show (NBC), The Project (Network 10, Australia) America's Got Talent (NBC), Heston's Recipe For Romance (Channel 4), Now You See It (BBC One) & How TV Changed Magic (Channel 5).

Tickets for the performance can be purchased at https://magiccox.com/christmas with tickets priced at £15 per device or £20 for two devices. Chris Cox is also encouraging anyone in the entertainment and/or hospitality industry who have been forced to isolate alone to get in contact so that he can invite them as guests to the performance.

Tickets: https://magiccox.com/christmas

Price: £15 per device or £20 for two devices