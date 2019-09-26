Children's Author Writes First Play, GRANNY'S EXPLODING TOILET, For The Stephen Joseph Theatre

The first stage play from an award-winning children's author is the autumn half-term treat at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre.

Granny's Exploding Toilet has been written by Saviour Pirotta, whose books include The Orchard Book of First Greek Myths, The Unicorn Prince, the Ancient Greek Mysteries series, and The Golden Horsemen of Baghdad.

Sam is a loser, or so everyone tells him. When his bonkers gran breaks out of prison to stop her house collapsing into the sea, Sam's drawn into a daring adventure.



He, Gran and her pet snake hunt for long-lost treasure, with the law and Granny's deadliest enemies - her ex-boyfriend Joe the Toe and his new girlfriend Cosy Rosy, who are after Granny's gold - in hot pursuit.



Will they find the gold? Will they save Granny's house, including her state-of-the-art toilet? In this hilarious comedy Sam gets the chance to prove he's not a loser, Granny finds something awesome in the toilet and Joe discovers you should never put your hand in Granny's handbag.

Directed by Cheryl Govan, the cast of Granny's Exploding Toilet comprises community actors Christopher Dean and Alice Rose and professional actors Sophie Coward and William J Holstead. Design is by Julia Wray, lighting and video design by Paul Stear. The composer and sound designer is Jack Radish.

Saviour Pirotta says: "I used to do storytelling in schools years ago, and often talked about my granny who used to sit telling stories on the flat roof of her house in Malta overlooking the sea. I was bullied at school, but I learned that if you tell stories - especially funny ones - people often forget to bully you.

"I always wanted to write a book about my granny, but somehow, it didn't quite work. Then last year I was working with the Stephen Joseph Theatre's Creation Studios after-school clubs, and Cheryl Govan asked me if I'd write a play for the theatre. She said that a lot of the feedback from the children was about my granny stories - so that's how the play came about!"

Cheryl Govan, who is the SJT's Associate Director (Young People & Community) says: "This is a fabulous opportunity for us to nurture emerging talent by offering the opportunity for young actors to work alongside professional actors and learn from them - and, of course, the professionals learn form the young people at the same time!"

Saviour Pirotta has appeared at many festivals including Edinburgh Children's Book Festival, the Bradford Literary Festival, the Northern Children's Book Festival, the Swansea Book Festival, Scarborough's Books by the Beach festival, the Liverpool Children's Festival of Reading and the Beverley LitUp Festival.

His book The Golden Horsemen of Baghdad is currently shortlisted for the North Somerset Teacher's Book Award 2019; last year, his Mark of the Cyclops won the award. The Unicorn Prince was one of The Guardian's Children's Books of the Month in October 2018; the newspaper also listed Perseus and Medea, Jason and the Golden Fleece and The Legend of Sleepy Hollow in its Best Children's Books of 2016.

Granny's Exploding Toilet can be seen in the McCarthy auditorium at the SJT at 2.30pm on Tuesday 29 October, 10.30am and 2.30pm on Wednesday 30 and Thursday 31 October, and 2.30pm and 7pm on Friday 1 and Saturday 2 November. Tickets are £7 for children and £10 for adults, and are available from the box office on 01723 370541 or via the website: www.sjt.uk.com





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You