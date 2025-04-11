Chess Dillon-Reams Will Perform Premiere of New Dance Piece M-OTHERING

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Chess Dillon-Reams has announced the premiere of M-Othering, a new physical, comedic dance piece performed by an intergenerational cast of women and girls aged 7-77, including professional dancers, dancers in training, and members of the community. The production runs at The Old Market in Brighton, 30 – 31 May 2025, as part of the venue's annual Reigning Women festival.

Performed by Milly Bajpai, Martha Canning, Chess Dillon-Reams, Olive Engler and Ellie Kavner, joined by a wider community cast featuring Dominique Baker, Arabelle Brusan, Emma Cotton, Tilli Cotton, Pippa Emanuel, Hannah Jones, Anna Hollingdale, Maria Kypreos and Mabel Mallen-Evans.

Chess Dillon-Reams said today, “It's been a beautiful privilege to use the real relationships of those on stage as the inspiration for this work. Although stemming from deeply personal experience, M-Othering explores the universal need for care and tenderness, and opens a window to the beautiful nuances within varying female relationships. M-Othering is a celebration of intergenerational bonds, of motherly love in other forms, and the different types of care/relationships provided by close friends, teachers, mentors, godparents & siblings. The response from the sold-out preview audience was a testimony to the importance of the themes within the work. I hope to offer a space for audiences to connect with the importance of sharing women's stories and the unsung/ often undervalued emotional work of women, the place dance and movement has in connecting us and the beauty of the journey towards learning how to mother ourselves.”

What is a mother? "Well a mother, a real mother, is the most wonderful person in the world. She's the angel voice that bids you goodnight, kisses your cheek and whispers sleep tight" - Wendy Darling

What if Mother isn't there? Can't be there… They say it takes a village to raise a child… but who is that village and where do you find them? Drawing from real experiences, M-Othering explores the many ways women care for one another, including the quieter yet momentous joy of learning how to mother ourselves. It is a celebration of all other female relationships, of cross-generational learning and loving.

Comments