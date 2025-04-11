News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Chess Dillon-Reams Will Perform Premiere of New Dance Piece M-OTHERING

The production runs at The Old Market in Brighton, 30 – 31 May 2025, as part of the venue's annual Reigning Women festival.

By: Apr. 11, 2025
Chess Dillon-Reams Will Perform Premiere of New Dance Piece M-OTHERING Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Chess Dillon-Reams has announced the premiere of M-Othering, a new physical, comedic dance piece performed by an intergenerational cast of women and girls aged 7-77, including professional dancers, dancers in training, and members of the community. The production runs at The Old Market in Brighton, 30 – 31 May 2025, as part of the venue's annual Reigning Women festival.

Performed by Milly Bajpai, Martha Canning, Chess Dillon-Reams, Olive Engler and Ellie Kavner, joined by a wider community cast featuring Dominique Baker, Arabelle Brusan, Emma Cotton, Tilli Cotton, Pippa Emanuel, Hannah Jones, Anna Hollingdale, Maria Kypreos and Mabel Mallen-Evans.

Chess Dillon-Reams said today, “It's been a beautiful privilege to use the real relationships of those on stage as the  inspiration for this work. Although stemming from deeply personal experience, M-Othering explores the universal need for care and tenderness, and opens a window to the beautiful nuances within varying female relationships. M-Othering is a celebration of intergenerational bonds, of motherly love in other forms, and the different types of care/relationships provided by close friends, teachers, mentors, godparents & siblings. The response from the sold-out preview audience was a testimony to the importance of the themes within the work. I hope to offer a space for audiences to connect with the importance of sharing women's stories and the unsung/ often undervalued emotional work of women, the place dance and movement has in connecting us and the beauty of the journey towards learning how to mother ourselves.” 

What is a mother? "Well a mother, a real mother, is the most wonderful person in the world. She's the angel voice that bids you goodnight, kisses your cheek and whispers sleep tight" - Wendy Darling  

What if Mother isn't there? Can't be there…  They say it takes a village to raise a child… but who is that village and where do you find them? Drawing from real experiences, M-Othering explores the many ways women care for one another, including the quieter yet momentous joy of learning how to mother ourselves. It is a celebration of all other female relationships, of cross-generational learning and loving.



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.





Videos