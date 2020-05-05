Charlie Stemp Will Hold an Online Dance Workshop For Nice Swan Academy in Gateshead

A local theatre school is offering an online workshop with Charlie Stemp!

Nice Swan Academy in Gateshead are offering the opportunity to all North East students age 8-16 who will get the chance to learn a section of choreography from the show via the Zoom platform. Children will also be able to ask Charlie any questions about his performance career and being part of the West End show in a love Q&A session.

After graduating from Laine Theatre Arts, Charlie made his professional debut in Wicked (Apollo Victoria Theatre), before playing Eddie in Mamma Mia! (International tour). In 2016, he was cast by Cameron Mackintosh to play Arthur Kipps in his new production of Half a Sixpence at Chichester Festival Theatre. A West End transfer to the Noël Coward Theatre immediately followed, with Charlie's breakout starring performance garnering unprecedented critical acclaim. For his performance, Charlie was nominated for the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical, the 2017 Carl Alan Performer's Award, the 2016 UK Theatre Award for Best Performance in a Musical, and he won the 2017 WhatsOnStage Award for Best Actor in a Musical. Charlie starred as Dick in the Olivier Award-winning Dick Whittington at the London Palladium, returning to the Palladium one year on as Prince in Snow White.

Charlie currently plays the part of Bert in Mary Poppins alongside Zizi Strallen as Mary.

Nice Swan Academy are excited to be working with Charlie during these uncertain times to offer something to local performing arts students who are currently stuck at home.

Online workshops will take place on Bank Holiday Friday 8th May - 1pm (age 8-11), 2.30pm (age 12-16) for just £5 per child. Registration at www.niceswan.com/workshops.





