Celebrate Shakespeare's Birthday Thursday With Tea And Conversation

This Thursday, April 21, join a virtual event in celebration of William Shakespeare's upcoming birthday with Harney & Sons Fine Teas and Shakespeare's Globe.

Mike Harney, Vice President of Harney & Sons Fine Teas, will talk with Daniel L. Rabinowitz, Chairman of Shakespeare's Globe's U.S. Board, about the Bard and his birthday.

The virtual event begins at 3:00 PM ET on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/harneytea/videos/1131367187684937/ or YouTube at https://youtu.be/75Yf1FwimSw, and audience members will have a chance to win raffle prizes during the hour.

William Shakespeare's birth date was never officially recorded, but people from across the globe considered April 23 as his date of birth (he also passed away on the same date he was born, April 23, 1616). Many countries have started commemorating April 23 as National Shakespeare Day.

Harney's is the maker of Midsummer Night's Tea, a popular new tea blend created to support Shakespeare's Globe. The Globe is a world-renowned performing arts venue, cultural attraction and education center located on the bank of the River Thames in London.

Special guest Dan Rabinowitz, Chairman of Globe's U.S. Board, will share is on the horizon for the Globe and share how Shakespeare lovers in the United States can participate in the Globe's live stream productions.

Learn more about Harney & Sons at www.harney.com and about Shakespeare's Globe at www.shakespearesglobe.com.