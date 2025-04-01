Cathy Tyson Will Lead WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? at Curve

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Curve will stage a new production of Edward Albee’s WHO’S AFRAID OF Virginia Woolf? in its Studio Theatre this autumn, with performances from Saturday 18 October to Saturday 8 November.

Directed by Curve’s Associate Director Cara Nolan (ROAD and PRIDE AND PREJUDICE, both at Curve), BAFTA winner and Golden Globe nominee Cathy Tyson will play Martha, further casting and Production Team members will be announced in due course.

Speaking about the drama, Cara Nolan said, “I am thrilled to be directing what is widely regarded as one of the greatest American plays of the 20th Century, at Curve this autumn.

“The play's intense exploration of marriage and disillusionment unfolds through Edward Albee's expertly executed dialogue, full of sharp observation and wit. This will be realism at its best both in terms of design and performance.

“I am really looking forward to working on the play and cannot wait to share this great epic piece of theatre with audiences.”

Cathy Tyson has a long relationship with Curve and was last seen on stage in Leicester as Mrs. Higgins in the Made at Curve production of MY FAIR LADY. Previous Curve appearances include Hanif Kureishi’s MY BEAUTIFUL LAUNDRETTE as Rachel and as Lady Bracknell in Oscar Wilde’s THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST. In 1987, Tyson was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for her performance in MONA LISA and in 2022 she received the BAFTA for Best Supporting Actress for her part in Channel 4 drama, HELP. Tyson’s recent screen credits also include DUNE: PROPHECY, KAOS, DEATH IN PARADISE and BOILING POINT.

Cathy Tyson has been a member of Curve’s board of trustees since 2020, she said, “I am really excited to return to Curve after the great fun of MY FAIR LADY last Christmas. This venue holds a dear place in my heart, so to star in this brand-new production of WHO’S AFRAID OF Virginia Woolf? is very special indeed.

“To be able to bring this show to life in the fantastic Studio theatre will be truly fantastic. I can’t wait to work with Cara Nolan and to get under the skin of Martha’s character.”

Immerse yourself in Edward Albee's epoch-defining masterpiece WHO'S AFRAID OF Virginia Woolf? exclusively at Curve this Autumn.

It’s 2am. Locked in a destructive cycle of love and self-loathing, history professor George and his wife Martha return home drunk from a party. As they draw naive young couple Nick and Honey into their bitter and warped world, what starts as a casual nightcap soon turns into a dangerous cocktail of truths and games.

Winner of five Tony Awards including Best Play, the 1966 film starring Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton won multiple awards, including the British Academy Award for Best Film. Widely regarded as Albee's most important work, the play is a witty, hugely entertaining, provocative and lacerating study of a marriage in crisis.

Truth or illusion - do you know the difference?

Curve’s Chief Executive Chris Stafford and Artistic Director Nikolai Foster said, “After delivering a run of hit Christmas shows in our Studio theatre over the past few years, we are immensely proud our hugely talented associate director, Cara Nolan, will helm Edward Albee’s remarkable play WHO'S AFRAID OF Virginia Woolf?. This rare opportunity to experience Albee’s explosive masterpiece is made even more thrilling with the extraordinary Cathy Tyson taking on the iconic role of Martha — promising a truly unmissable production.”

