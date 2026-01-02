TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Comes to Milton Keynes

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The first-ever UK and Ireland tour of the West End musical TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL is coming to Milton Keynes Theatre from Tue 27 Jan - Sat 7 Feb 2026.

The cast will be led by Elle Ma-Kinga N’Zuzi (Moulin Rouge! Das Musical, Cologne; Sweet Charity, Nottingham Playhouse) and Jochebel Ohene MaCcarthy (Ghost the Musical, UK Tour; Hairspray, London Coliseum), who will share the iconic role of Tina Turner, alongside David King-Yombo (Moulin Rouge, Piccadilly Theatre; Oklahoma!, Wyndham’s Theatre) as Ike Turner.

Joining them in the cast is Martin Allanson, who will play Record Producer Phil Spector, with William Beckerleg as record company Marketing Manager Erwin Bach, Rushand Chambers as Tina’s father Richard Bullock, Claude East as Tina’s grandmother Gran Georgeanna (GG), Isaac Elder as Tina’s Manager Roger Davies, Georgia Gillam as Tina’s sister Alline Bullock, Letitia Hector as Tina’s mother Zelma Bullock, Kyle Richardson as Tina’s first love Raymond Hill, and Gemma Sutton as Ike and Tina’s manager Rhonda Graam.

Ensemble members are Viquichele Cross as Lorraine, Charlotte Elisabeth-Yorke as Toni, Kane Matthews as Tina’s son Craig, Daniel N’Guessan-Lopez as Tina’s son Ronnie and Richard Taylor Woods as Martyn Ware. The Ikettes are played by D’Mia Lindsay-Walker, Alana Robinson and Sedona Sky, and the swings are Loren Anderson, Ella Howlett, Eleanor Morrison-Halliday, Max Mulrenan, Tom Self and Toby Shellard.

Children’s casting includes Chloe Angiama, Chizaram Ochuba-Okafor and Ava Wallace-Corbett as Young Anna Mae Bullock, and Shaniyah Abrahams, Lily Bunn and Mariah Martinez as Young Alline/Young Craig.

TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL continues to run in the West End at the Aldwych Theatre, where it has played for over 6 years following its world premiere, receiving critical acclaim, and breaking all Box Office records at the venue. It is currently booking until 25 October 2025, making it the longest-running show to ever run at the Aldwych. The production is also a global success, with 8 productions having opened worldwide since 2018, including on Broadway and across North America, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands and Australia. The show is currently on tour in both North America and Australia.

TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL is the story of legendary artist Tina Turner, the twelve-time Grammy Award-winning Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll. Set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her iconic hits, including The Best, What’s Love Got To Do With It?, Private Dancer and River Deep, Mountain High, the musical is an inspiring true story of a woman who dared to dream fiercely, shatter barriers and defy the bounds of age, gender, and race to conquer the world against all odds.