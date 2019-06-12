Casting Announced For PRIVATE LIVES at The Mill at Sonning

Set majestically on the banks of the River Thames, the Mill at Sonning Theatre is celebrating more than 30 years of entertainment. Uniquely, as the only dinner theatre in the United Kingdom, it has gained unrivalled praise both nationally and internationally. All tickets include a delicious two-course meal in the restaurant before the show.

The cast features Tom Berkeley (Buddy Holly in the 30th anniversary tour of Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story); Darrell Brockis (Dr Watson in The Hound of the Baskervilles, and Charles Condomine, Blithe Spirit, both at the Mill at Sonning); Celia Cruwys-Finnigan (The Secret Garden, Barn Theatre, Cirencester, and Vi Petty, Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story); Lydea Perkins (Margaret/Lucy Steele in Sense & Sensibility, and Dierdre, Bold Girls, both at Theatre by the Lake); Eva-Jane Willis (recently played Rachel in The Rubenstein Kiss at Southwark Playhouse).

Tam Williams returns to the Mill at Sonning after previously directing Noël Coward's Blithe Spirit there in 2016 and also Dead of Night and The Hound of the Baskervilles. Set Designer: Michael Holt. Casting Director: Kate Plantin CDG.

1930, Deauville, France. After a tumultuous and fiery marriage, divorced couple Elyot and Amanda find themselves in adjacent suites while honeymooning with their new partners - Sybil and Victor. The view from their adjoining balconies is shimmering sea and moonlight. So romantic! And when Amanda overhears a familiar voice singing Some Day I'll Find You, old passions reignite and the estranged lovers run away together to Paris to flirt and fight before being tracked down by their jilted spouses - with explosive and hilarious consequences!



Since its opening at London's Phoenix Theatre in August 1930, Private Lives has retained its remarkable appeal, captivating audiences worldwide. After his huge success with Blith Spirit, The Mill is delighted to welcome back Tam Williams to direct another of Noël Coward's glittering comedies.

The Mill at Sonning prides itself on offering customers a unique Dinner-Theatre experience. Every ticket at The Mill includes a delicious home-cooked pre-show two-course meal.

The riverside restaurant, which overlooks the beautiful river Thames, has recently been refurbished and is now the perfect place to indulge before a show.

The first main course is served buffet style before our friendly team of waiters and waitresses help you to your table and take your dessert and drink orders.

The Mill at Sonning recently appointed Kieron Daniels as its Executive Chef, who comes with a wealth of national culinary experience at the highest level, working with chefs Paul Gaylor, Raymond Blanc and Ian Donald.

Kieron has refreshed the menu and food options, including his heart-warming take on a Mill favourite beef pie and mouth-watering deserts, all made with the finest locally

sourced ingredients.

Box Office: 0118 969 8000

www.millatsonning.com





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You