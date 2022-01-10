Casting Announced For ALL MY SONS at Queen's Theatre Hornchurch

Queen's Theatre Hornchurch will open its Spring 2022 season with a stunning revival from Director Douglas Rintoul of Arthur Miller's moving and powerful landmark drama All My Sons 10 February - 5 March, before playing at the New Wolsey Theatre Ipswich 8 - 12 March.

Cast is led by David Hounslow, who is best known for his roles in Coronation Street and Doctors, as Joe and Eve Matheson, who is best known for her roles as Zoe Angell in the BBC sitcom May to December and Becky Sharp in the BBC adaptation of Vanity Fair, as Kate. They will be joined by David Bonnick Jr (Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown, Addicted to Love, Channel 5) Oliver Hembrough (Around the World in 80 Days, BBC One), Nathan Ives-Moiba (A Midsummer Night's Dream, Octagon Theatre), Natasha Lewis (The Boy in the Dress, Royal Shakespeare Company), Tilly-Mae Millbrook (A Christmas Carol, The Watermill), Graeme Rooney (The Play That Goes Wrong, Duchess Theatre, UK Tour), and Kibong Tanji (The Sun, The Moon and The Stars, Theatre Royal, Stratford East).

It's 1947 and successful â€Žbusinessman Joe Keller and his wife Kate are living the American dream in their idyllic suburban neighbourhood. Summer wedding plans are afoot for their son and his fiancÃ©e. Shadows of the war are slowly fading. But nothingâ€Ž lasts forever. And a familiar visitor arrives to unbury secrets from the past, which will tear their lives apart...

This compelling masterpiece, based on a true story, established Arthur Miller (Death of a Salesman, The Crucible) as one of the greatest playwrights of the 20th century. A classic that's been performed in the West End anâ€Žd on Broadway by a galaxy of stars including Annette Bening, Jenna Coleman, Bill Pullman, David Suchet and Julie Walters.

All My Sons will be directed by Douglas Rintoul (Macbeth, Queen's Theatre Hornchurch), designed by Amy Jane Cook (Jelly Fish, The National Theatre), with lighting design by Stephen Pemble (Neville's Island, Queen's Theatre Hornchurch), sound design by Helen Atkinson (Grief is the Thing with Feathers, The Barbican, St Ann's Warehouse, US), accent coaching by Joel Trill (A Taste of Honey, Trafalgar Studios), and intimacy and fight direction by Haruka Kuroda (The Last Temptation of Boris Johnson, Park Theatre).