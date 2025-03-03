Cast and Public Workshops Set For New Musical BORDELLO

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Audiences are being offered the chance to be a part of the development of brand-new musical, Bordello, The Musical with two public workshop performances at 2:30pm on Thursday 20 & Friday 21 March 2025 at the Royal Academy of Dance, London.

All tickets for these exclusive first-look performances are priced at just £10 and are on sale now at bordellothemusical.com with a strictly limited number available to the public, early booking is strongly recommended.

The workshop performances are presented in partnership with Hope for Justice, a charity fighting human trafficking and modern slavery, identifying victims, supporting survivors and preventing exploitation all around the world.

Casting for the workshop performances includes an all-Jewish cast of Tess Primack (Fiddler on the Roof, Jekyll & Hyde), Gina Murray (Chicago, Hairspray), Jos Slovick (Beautiful, Once) and Greg Bernstein (Fiddler on the Roof, Mary Poppins).

The rest of the cast is made up by Danny Becker (Chicago), Georgia Permutt (Footloose), Natalie Green (Les Misérables), Ralph Bogard (Fiddler on the Roof), Tori Scott (Guys and Dolls), Lauren Ingram (Rocky Horror Show), Sam Baumal (Sunday in the Park with George), Natasha Karp (The Kite Runner), Nitai Levi (Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812), Natasha Spencer-Levy (Highway Man), and Izzi Levine (Spring Awakening).

The production includes Adrien Bariki-Alaoui & Iro Davlanti-Lo of The Argentine Tango School and the London Musical Theatre Orchestra.

Inspired by historical events surrounding Raquel Liberman, Bordello is the immigrant story of one heroic Polish woman who is forced into prostitution and risks everything to bring an international Jewish sex-trafficking ring to justice. With a musical palette that includes tango and klezmer, this never-been-told-before tale of love and bravery is set in the colorful world of Buenos Aires in 1920.

The full creative team are Barbara Bellman - Book Writer and Lyricist, Emiliano Messiez - Composer and Co-Orchestrator, Joan Ross Sorkin - Co-book Writer and Additional Lyrics , Racky Plews - Director and Choreographer, Steven Gross - Music Supervisor, Co-Orchestrator and Vocal Arrangements, PJ McEvoy - Costume and Video Designer, Sam Vincent - Sound Design, Tim Deiling - Lighting Designer, Stephanie Martis - Associate Choreographer, Tim Frost - Associate Director, Jim Arnold CDG - Casting, London Musical Theatre Orchestra - Orchestra, CDM Productions - General Manager.

Co-book writer and lyricist Barbara Bellman said: “We are extremely excited to be able to give audiences in London the opportunity to be amongst the first to experience our new musical, Bordello.

“This is a rare opportunity for theatregoers to be a part of the creative process in a room packed full of musical theatre talent, sharing the journey of this show which means so very much to all of our creative team."

