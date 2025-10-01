Cast and Creatives Set For EBONY SCROOGE at Sadler's Wells

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sadler's Wells has announced the cast for the world premiere of Ebony Scrooge as well as the creatives behind the production. This is the first ever Christmas show at Sadler's Wells East, as well as the first Christmas show from Zoonation: The Kate Pirnce Company. A brand-new adaptation and bold retelling of A Christmas Carol, blending hip hop, comedy and physical theatre, Ebony Scrooge is a ZooNation: The Kate Prince Company and Sadler's Wells production.

The family friendly hip hop dance theatre show is brought to life by East London born and raised writer, director and choreographer Dannielle 'Rhimes' Lecointe. The award winning choreographer is Associate Artistic Director of ZooNation: The Kate Prince Company. Rhimes has worked across theatre, film and tv and choreographed for the 2012 Olympic Opening Ceremonies. Rhimes is basing the show on her personal experience, taking inspiration from revisiting her own Caribbean roots. The show will feature original music from Sky Arts and Olivier Award-winning Boy Blue Co-Artistic Director Michael 'Mikey J' Asante MBE.

Creatives announced include the following; set design is by Joanna Scotcher, lighting design by Charlie Morgan Jones and sound design by Sarah Victoria. Costume design is by Natalie Pryce who recently designed the costumes for Sadler’s Wells co-production Pete Townshend’s Quadrophenia: A Mod Ballet. Giulia Gallon will be costume supervisor and Le Fil (RuPaul's Drag Race UK) is associate Costume Designer and stylist. Bradley Charles is associate director and associate choreographer, Shakara Brown is assistant choreographer & resident director and Lou Cope is dramaturg.



The new festive family show follows Ebony, the formidable fashion designer behind a renowned fashion empire who has cancelled Christmas to focus on her landmark fashion show. Surrounded by wealth, style and success, Ebony embarks on a journey as she is visited by the ghosts of Christmas past, present (here split into two roles) and future, and rediscovers her Caribbean roots, and the true meaning of happiness.



Leah Hill will perform the lead role of fashion designer Ebony Scrooge. An accomplished performer & choreographer whose career spans West End, international theatre, and film, Leah won the Black British Theatre Award in 2022 for her choreographic debut of The Wiz (Hope Mill Theatre) and has since contributed to major stage and screen projects. Credits include Kinky Boots and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. Her work can also be seen in the Oscar-nominated film WICKED: PART 1 and PART 2, where she was assistant choreographer to Christopher Scott. Other assisting work includes Disney’s live-action Aladdin and Heathers: The Musical. Leah has also been announced to choreograph the 2026 UK revival of Legally Blonde, directed by Nikolai Foster. Her performance credits include Original London cast in Hamilton Ensemble/Velma in West Side Story, Thriller Live! as well as appearances in Disney’s live-action films Snow White and Beauty and the Beast.



Portia Oti is playing the role of Freddie / Past. Portia is an accomplished and versatile performer whose career spans theatre, film and television. She trained with the internationally acclaimed hip hop theatre company Boy Blue and with ZooNation: The Kate Prince Company, both of which helped shape her distinctive artistry and storytelling through movement. Her stage credits include leading roles in Message In A Bottle, Groove on Down the Road, and The Mad Hatter’s Tea Party. Portia has appeared on screen in Farming and Everybody’s Talking About Jamie. She has also appeared on television in Britain’s Got Talent, Got to Dance and Strictly Come Dancing. Her versatility has taken her to high-profile live events, including a performance at the Queen’s Commonwealth Anniversary. Beyond the stage and screen, Portia has worked as a choreographer with appearances at the We Day concerts among her highlights.

Liberty Greig is playing the role of Dee / Pre. Her past roles include playing Lavender in Matilda the Musical, Nativity and has featured on screen in Jingle Jangle, ETAJ and Matilda the Movie. Liberty has been dancing since the age of three and her training has been with ZooNation Youth Company, Flawless, Sugarfree Dance, Wisewoods and Boy Blue. Liberty is currently in education at Base Performing Arts College.

Deavion Brown is playing the role of Tren / Sent. Deavion discovered his passion for hip hop dance and choreography at TDM Stage School, where he honed his skills in performance and competition. He later expanded his training in ballet, jazz, and contemporary dance at LIPA, graduating in 2019. Deavion has performed in the closing cast of Thriller Live and has a featured role in the film adaptation of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie. Recently he joined the cast for the internatiomnal tour of Message In A Bottle and can also be seen in Disney's Snow White (2025), Netflix's Dance 100 and WICKED: PART 2.

Malachi Welch is playing the role of Bob / Future. Malachi is a creative and performer who began dancing at the age of three. His stage work includes playing Young Simba in the West End production of Disney’s The Lion King, ZooNation’s The Mad Hatter’s Tea Party, Traplord at 180 Strand, and Sylvia at the Old Vic. He toured internationally with ZooNation and Sadler’s Wells’ production of Message in a Bottle and has featured in the film Everybody’s Talking About Jamie. Malachi’s live and screen credits also include Glastonbury Festival with LittleSimz, the Joy Awards 2025 with Christina Aguilera, Stormzy’s Vossi Bop music video, and performances at the MTV EMAs with Busta Rhymes and the Pet Shop Boys.

The rest of the company announced today includes, in alphabetical order, Elijah Smith, Jackie Kibuka, Lindon Barr, Megan Ingram, Melissa Bravo, Robert Dunkley-Gyimah and Sia Gbamoi. Many of the cast started out with the ZooNation Youth Company, as well as a number from the ZooNation Young Artists Training Scheme.

The first Christmas show at Sadler’s Wells East will round off the first year at the new theatre, which opened in February and will have staged over 30 dance productions in its auditorium in 2025 alongside a programme of free performances, events and workshops across the building. Sadler’s Wells East is a powerhouse for dance in the UK and is home to six state-of-the-art dance studios for creating and producing new work. Ebony Scrooge will be rehearsed in the Martha Graham Studio and is the third Sadler’s Wells production to be created in the new building, following the inaugural show Our Mighty Groove and Quadrophenia: A Mod Ballet.

The show opens this November, with the world premiere of Ebony Scrooge running from Wednesday 26 November - Sunday 4 January 2026.