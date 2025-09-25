Cast and Creatives Set For CINDERELLA at The Rose Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rose Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for the world premiere of Cinderella, a brand new retelling of the fairytale classic by Olivier Award winning writer Chris Bush (Standing at the Sky's Edge) and Roni Neale, with new songs by composer Matt Winkworth.

Cinderella continues the Rose's longstanding tradition of producing fresh and exciting adaptations of classics to entertain the entire family and collaborating with the Rose Youth Theatre, where young people have the opportunity to rehearse and perform alongside professional adult actors and work with a seasoned creative team.



Professional actors Joaquin Pedro Valdes (Prince Chadley), Maddy Hunter (Ella), Hannah Akhalu (Snotterella), Corrina Buchan (Groterella), and Simon Yadoo (Richard / Lord Richard) join the cast, accompanied by young people from Rose Youth Theatre, with further casting to be announced.

The creative team includes Chris Bush (Co-Writer), Roni Neale (Co-Writer), Owen Horsley (Director), Matt Winkworth (Composer), Ryan Dawson Laight (Set & Costume Designer), Bretta Gerreke (Lighting Designer), Dan Balfour (Sound Designer), Shay Barclay (Movement Director), Yvonne Stone (Puppetry Director), Claire Llewellyn (Intimacy & Fight Director), Josh Mathieson (Voice & Dialect Coach), Arthur Carrington (Casting Director) and Pippa Dykes (Associate Director).

Cinderella runs at the Rose Theatre in South West London 26 November – 4 January (Press Performance: Thursday 4 December).

Chris Bush, Co-Writer, said: “I'm beyond excited to be heading back to Kingston for Christmas, and to be working on such an iconic title as Cinderella. It's even more fun to be teaming up with Matt Winkworth again, and to be bringing Roni Neale to the party - we're going to have a ball! I hope we can do justice to this timeless classic, while adding a few little twists of our own. Rose audiences were so joyful and generous with us last year, and I can't wait to be back!"

Rose Artistic Director Christopher Haydon said: “I'm always energised when we start planning our Christmas production, not just as a director but, perhaps more importantly, as a parent of two very small boys who can't wait to see it! Our new production of Cinderella promises to bring both magic and mischief at this special time of year that will delight boys and girls, young and old alike.”