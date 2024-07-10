Cast and Creatives Set For ABIGAIL'S PARTY at Stratford East

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Stratford East has announced the full cast and creative team for ABIGAIL’S PARTY, the unmissable tragicomic portrait of social class, materialism, and sexual tension in 1970s England by Mike Leigh.

Artistic Director Nadia Fall directs Tamzin Outhwaite (Beverly), Kevin Bishop (Laurence), Pandora Colin (Susan), Omar Malik (Tony) and Ashna Rabheru (Angela) from Fri 06 Sep - Sat 05 Oct, with press night on Thu 12 Sep, 7pm.

Nadia Fall said,“I’m really looking forward to directing Mike Leigh’s cult classic as my final show as Artistic Director at Stratford East, with a cracking company of actors. This deliciously dark comedy, or tragicomedy as Mike Leigh puts it, peeks behind the twitching curtains of '70s suburbia in all its camp and terrifying glory. Even today, communities living in our inner-city boroughs talk about moving out when they’ve ‘made it’: from the East End to Essex, from South London to Kent, from the dust and noise to the more genteel suburbs. However, these peaceful enclaves can become a hotbed for one-upmanship, feuding couples and nosy neighbours, where the notion of social climbing is still very much alive and kicking.”



The creative team is completed by Set & Costumer Designer: Peter McKintosh; Lighting Designer: Howard Harrison; Sound Designer: Alexandra Faye Braithwaite; Movement Director: James Cousins; Casting Director: Amy Ball CDG; Assistant Director Lily Dyble; Costume Supervisor: Mary Charlton; Props Supervisor: Lizzie Frankl and Edie Fitt-Martin for Propworks London.

Beverly is hosting, the alcohol is flowing, Demis Roussos is on the record player and the cheese and pineapple cocktail sticks are ready to go. Queen of the castle in her suburban semi, Beverly and husband Laurence welcome new neighbours Angela and Tony round for drinks. Sue from next door is invited too but the real party is happening back at her place, as Sue’s teenage daughter Abigail can’t seem to keep the racket down. Awkward small talk quickly descends into inappropriate flirtation and marital disputes: a soiree from hell but it’d be rude to leave.

