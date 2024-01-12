Cast and Creative Team Set For UK Tour of PROTEST

The full cast and creative team has been revealed for the forthcoming tour of Natalie Ibu’s acclaimed production of Hannah Lavery’s new play Protest.

Following highly successful runs in both Newcastle and Edinburgh and a tour throughout Scotland, the show will return to both Newcastle and Edinburgh as well as tour stops in London, Nottingham, Harrogate, Cambridge, Colchester, Coventry, Poole, Plymouth and Exeter. Tickets are on sale from Click Here.

Announced today, Kirsty MacLaren (The Crown, The Boys in the Boat) will play the role of Alice, Harmony Rose-Bremner (Fifteen-Love, Hamnet) will play the role of Jade and Amy Murphy (Holby City, Blood Brothers) will play the role of Chloe.

As previously announced, Natalie Ibu is the director and Hannah Lavery is the writer. The full production team consists of Amy Jane Cook (Set & Costume Designer), Ali Hunter (Lighting Designer), Novasound (Sound Designer), Nadia Iftkhar (Movement Director) and Natasha Haws (Associate Director) and Olissa Rogers (current Casting Director). Amy Blair served as original Casting Director.

Protest follows Alice, Jade and Chloe. Running is Alice’s happy place – you might even say it’s in her DNA. She’s the best runner at her school but is struggling to prove her worth. Jade is slowly coming to realise that prejudices can be found everywhere, even in the most surprising places. Realising that her education is ill-equipped to encompass her own history and heritage, and taunted by bullies at school, she knows it’s time to tell her own story. Meanwhile, litter is piling up in the local forest, and all over the world an environmental crisis is looming. Chloe is determined to make a change, starting with the town. The three girls prepare to stand up for what they believe in despite the injustices stacked against them.

Supported by Arts Council England, The Binks Trust, The Linbury Trust and Three Monkies Trust. Developed and supported by the Scottish Government's Festivals Expo Fund and Imaginate’s Accelerator programme. Accelerator is supported by the PLACE programme, funded by the Scottish Government (through Creative Scotland), the City of Edinburgh Council and the Edinburgh Festivals.

Tour Dates

26 – 27 Jan: Traverse Theatre, Edinburgh: https://www.traverse.co.uk/whats-on/event/protest-spring-24

6 – 8 Feb: Squire Performing Arts Centre, Nottingham (schools performances)

9 – 10 Feb: Harrogate Theatre

https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/events/protest/

12 – 16 Feb: Brixton House

https://brixtonhouse.co.uk/shows/protest/

20 – 22 Feb: Cambridge Arts Theatre https://www.cambridgeartstheatre.com/whats-on/protest

24 Feb: Lakeside Theatre, Colchester

https://lakesidetheatre.org.uk/events/protest/

26 – 28 Feb: Belgrade Theatre, Coventry

https://www.belgrade.co.uk/events/protest/

29 Feb – 2 March: Lighthouse, Poole

https://www.lighthousepoole.co.uk/event/protest/

4 – 9 March: Theatre Royal Plymouth (Drum)

https://theatreroyal.com/whats-on/protest/

11 March: Exeter Northcott Theatre (Barnfield Theatre) https://exeternorthcott.co.uk/events/protest/

13 – 16 March: Northern Stage, Newcastle

https://northernstage.co.uk/whats-on/protest-2/