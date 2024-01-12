Cast and Creative Team Set For UK Tour of PROTEST

The tour kicks off on 26 January.

By: Jan. 12, 2024

POPULAR

Isobel Thom and Elan Davies to Host The Stage Awards 2024 Photo 1 Isobel Thom and Elan Davies to Host the Stage Awards 2024
SO LUCKY Star Jessica Daley Travels Hours to Sing Role of Eva Peron in Curve's EVITA Due t Photo 2 Daley Travels Hours to Sing the Title Role in Curve's EVITA Due to Cast Illnesses
Photo: MISS SAIGON Stars Lea Salonga and Jonathan Pryce Reunite At OLD FRIENDS in the West Photo 3 Photo: MISS SAIGON Stars Lea Salonga and Jonathan Pryce Reunite At OLD FRIENDS in the West End
Andrew Lloyd Webber: I Had a Poltergeist in My House Photo 4 Andrew Lloyd Webber: I Had a Poltergeist in My House

Cast and Creative Team Set For UK Tour of PROTEST

The full cast and creative team has been revealed for the forthcoming tour of Natalie Ibu’s acclaimed production of Hannah Lavery’s new play Protest.

Following highly successful runs in both Newcastle and Edinburgh and a tour throughout Scotland, the show will return to both Newcastle and Edinburgh as well as tour stops in London, Nottingham, Harrogate, Cambridge, Colchester, Coventry, Poole, Plymouth and Exeter. Tickets are on sale from Click Here.

Announced today, Kirsty MacLaren (The Crown, The Boys in the Boat) will play the role of Alice, Harmony Rose-Bremner (Fifteen-Love, Hamnet) will play the role of Jade and Amy Murphy (Holby City, Blood Brothers) will play the role of Chloe.

As previously announced, Natalie Ibu is the director and Hannah Lavery is the writer. The full production team consists of Amy Jane Cook (Set & Costume Designer), Ali Hunter (Lighting Designer), Novasound (Sound Designer), Nadia Iftkhar (Movement Director) and  Natasha Haws (Associate Director) and Olissa Rogers (current Casting Director). Amy Blair served as original Casting Director.

Protest follows Alice, Jade and Chloe. Running is Alice’s happy place – you might even say it’s in her DNA. She’s the best runner at her school but is struggling to prove her worth. Jade is slowly coming to realise that prejudices can be found everywhere, even in the most surprising places. Realising that her education is ill-equipped to encompass her own history and heritage, and taunted by bullies at school, she knows it’s time to tell her own story. Meanwhile, litter is piling up in the local forest, and all over the world an environmental crisis is looming. Chloe is determined to make a change, starting with the town. The three girls prepare to stand up for what they believe in despite the injustices stacked against them. 

Supported by Arts Council England, The Binks Trust, The Linbury Trust and Three Monkies Trust. Developed and supported by the Scottish Government's Festivals Expo Fund and Imaginate’s Accelerator programme. Accelerator is supported by the PLACE programme, funded by the Scottish Government (through Creative Scotland), the City of Edinburgh Council and the Edinburgh Festivals.

Tour Dates

26 – 27 Jan: Traverse Theatre, Edinburgh: https://www.traverse.co.uk/whats-on/event/protest-spring-24

6 – 8 Feb: Squire Performing Arts Centre, Nottingham (schools performances)

9 – 10 Feb: Harrogate Theatre 

https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/events/protest/

12 – 16 Feb: Brixton House 

https://brixtonhouse.co.uk/shows/protest/

20 – 22 Feb: Cambridge Arts Theatre https://www.cambridgeartstheatre.com/whats-on/protest

24 Feb: Lakeside Theatre, Colchester

https://lakesidetheatre.org.uk/events/protest/

26 – 28 Feb: Belgrade Theatre, Coventry 

https://www.belgrade.co.uk/events/protest/

29 Feb – 2 March: Lighthouse, Poole 

https://www.lighthousepoole.co.uk/event/protest/

4 – 9 March: Theatre Royal Plymouth (Drum) 

https://theatreroyal.com/whats-on/protest/

11 March: Exeter Northcott Theatre (Barnfield Theatre) https://exeternorthcott.co.uk/events/protest/

13 – 16 March: Northern Stage, Newcastle 

https://northernstage.co.uk/whats-on/protest-2/




RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
Sebbie Hall Foundation Provides £9000 To Help Disadvantaged Young People Experience Photo
Sebbie Hall Foundation Provides £9000 To Help Disadvantaged Young People Experience Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

Sebbie Hall spreads kindness to disadvantaged young people in the way of providing grants to organisations that work with young people who are disadvantaged due to disability.

2
British Youth Music Theatre Reveals 20th Anniversary Season Lineup Photo
British Youth Music Theatre Reveals 20th Anniversary Season Lineup

For their 20th season, BYMT will fully produce seven brand new British musicals and develop another seven new musical theatre ideas in week-long camps - working with venues, creatives and young people from across the United Kingdom. Learn more about the season lineup here!

3
Cast Set For FRANKENSTEIN at Leeds Playhouse Photo
Cast Set For FRANKENSTEIN at Leeds Playhouse

Leeds Playhouse and imitating the dog have announced the company for their new adaptation of Mary Shelley’s iconic Gothic tale Frankenstein. Find out who is starring in the show here!

4
Jenny Sealey Brings SELF-RAISING to Scarboroughs Stephen Joseph Theatre Next Month Photo
Jenny Sealey Brings SELF-RAISING to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre Next Month

Jenny Sealey, the award-winning artistic director of Graeae, brings her acclaimed one-woman show Self-Raising to Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre next month.  Learn more about the show here!

More Hot Stories For You

Photos: First Look At Two's Company's DON'T DESTROY ME At The Arcola TheatrePhotos: First Look At Two's Company's DON'T DESTROY ME At The Arcola Theatre
Cast and Creative Team Set For UK Tour of PROTESTCast and Creative Team Set For UK Tour of PROTEST
Sebbie Hall Foundation Provides £9000 To Help Disadvantaged Young People Experience Wolverhampton Grand TheatreSebbie Hall Foundation Provides £9000 To Help Disadvantaged Young People Experience Wolverhampton Grand Theatre
British Youth Music Theatre Reveals 20th Anniversary Season LineupBritish Youth Music Theatre Reveals 20th Anniversary Season Lineup

Videos

Watch Fantasia's 'Superpower (I)' Music Video From THE COLOR PURPLE Video
Watch Fantasia's 'Superpower (I)' Music Video From THE COLOR PURPLE
Matt Farnsworth On His Vocal Coaching Philosophy & More Video
Matt Farnsworth On His Vocal Coaching Philosophy & More
The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Perform 'Our Time' in New Music Video Video
The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Perform 'Our Time' in New Music Video
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
The Hound of Baskervilles in UK Regional The Hound of Baskervilles
Theatre Royal Winchester (3/12-3/13)
The Hound of Baskervilles in UK Regional The Hound of Baskervilles
Whitby Pavilion (4/29-4/29)
The Kite Runner in UK Regional The Kite Runner
Richmond Theatre (3/12-3/16)
Hinohara Village in UK Regional Hinohara Village
Barons Court Theatre (1/27-3/02)
Oh What a Lovely War in UK Regional Oh What a Lovely War
Garrick Theatre (2/20-2/21)
Ellen Kent: Carmen in UK Regional Ellen Kent: Carmen
Richmond Theatre (1/23-1/23)
The Hound of Baskervilles in UK Regional The Hound of Baskervilles
Swan Theatre (3/10-3/10)
The Hound of Baskervilles in UK Regional The Hound of Baskervilles
Key Theatre (3/23-3/23)
The Hound of Baskervilles in UK Regional The Hound of Baskervilles
Melton Mowbray Theatre (4/23-4/23)
Drag Queens vs. Vampires in UK Regional Drag Queens vs. Vampires
Underbelly Cowgate (3/08-8/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You