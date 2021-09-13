Cast and Creative Announced For ALADDIN Panto at Lyric Hammersmith Theatre

Panto's back - oh yes it is! The Lyric Hammersmith Theatre today announces the full cast and creative team for its highly anticipated production of Aladdin which kickstarts London's 2021 panto season, running from 19 November 2021 to 02 January 2022. Tickets are on sale now at www.lyric.co.uk

Qasim Mahmood plays Aladdin in this magical new adaptation by award-winning comedian, actor and composer Vikki Stone who returns to write her debut pantomime for the Lyric following critically acclaimed appearances as Abanazar in Aladdin in 2016 and Fleshcreep in Jack and the Beanstalk in 2017. Aladdin is directed by Abigail Graham whose credits include The Tyler Sisters (Hampstead), Death of a Salesman (Royal and Derngate / UK Tour) and the upcoming world premiere MUM (Soho Theatre/Theatre Royal Plymouth).

The festive family adventure stars Qasim Mahmood as Aladdin, Stephan Boyce as Dave Twankey, Kate Donnachie as Emperor/Genie, Irvine Iqbal as Abanazer, Gracie McGonigal as Wishy and Ellena Vincent as Jasmine. The cast is completed by the Lyric Panto Ensemble of inspiring young West London talent: Caroline Adebayo, 20, from Hillingdon; Kane Feagan, 24, from Hammersmith & Fulham; Carla-Jean Lares, 20, from Hammersmith & Fulham; and Wilf Walsworth, 24, from Wandsworth.

Set Design is by Lily Arnold, Costume Design by Kinnetia Isadore, Lighting Design by Sally Ferguson, Composition and Arrangement by Corin Buckeridge, Choreography by Chi-San Howard and Casting by Harry Blumenau.

Get ready to sing 'Glory, Glory, Hammersmith' once again and join Aladdin, the Genie and their friends on a magical carpet ride. This festive family adventure follows Aladdin on his quest for true love, fortune and hugs with his nearest and dearest. Expect the usual Lyric twist on all of your favourite characters as well as live music, magic lamps, plenty of laughs and a journey to a faraway land.

Aladdin marks the first major lead role for Qasim Mahmood and Gracie McGonigal following the panto tradition at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre which showcases exceptional talent and has launched the career of many young actors over the years. It has given rise to several stars of the smash hit musical Hamilton, including Karl Queensborough, currently performing in the title role and previously seen as Aladdin in 2016, Allyson Ava-Brown who appeared as Princess Jasmine in the same production and has played the role of Angelica Schuyler, and Jamael Westman who performed in the Panto Ensemble in 2011 and starred as Hamilton in the original London company. Other recent performers include Luke Latchman, seen as Dick Whittington in the Lyric's 10th anniversary panto in 2018, and known for playing Sayid and an alternate Jamie in Everybody's Talking About Jamie in the West End.