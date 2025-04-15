News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Cast Unites For WATER PARTY at London's Union Theatre

Performances run May 13-15, 2025.

By: Apr. 15, 2025
Cast Unites For WATER PARTY at London's Union Theatre Image
Bespoke Plays London, now in its second year as the UK branch of the celebrated Los Angeles theatre company, has announced a groundbreaking workshop production of "Water Party." This provocative new drama an exceptional cast led by "Carnival Row" star CAROLINE FORD, American multi-hyphenate TIFFANY SMITH ("Quantum Leap," "Guardians of the Galaxy 3"), and West End veteran Jack Whittle, running May 13-15, 2025, at the Union Theatre.

JAY FAISCA and MADELEINE HERD reprise their roles from the 2024 London staged reading, with WILL COX joining to complete the ensemble.

Set in a chilling future where birth control flows through every tap, "Water Party" follows couples navigating a dystopian bureaucracy where The Bureau's "infallible" algorithm determines who can become parents. Those deemed worthy receive a precious year's supply of clean water - and with it, the chance to conceive. What begins as a celebratory dinner party evolves into a gripping exploration of bodily autonomy and governmental control.

Following a January 2024 London staged-reading, praised by Everything Theatre and LondonTheatre1 as "powerful and thought-provoking" and "gritty and intriguing," the play underwent an expansion. Its February 2025 Los Angeles presentation earned enthusiastic audience responses, with viewers describing it as "feminist," "twisty," "hilarious," and provocatively "f***ed up." This workshop production marks the next evolution, featuring an extended script that promises to surprise even those familiar with earlier versions.

"This is a story that needs to be told now," says playwright-director Mimi Collins. "By setting these urgent themes about women's rights and government control within the charged atmosphere of a celebratory dinner party, we're creating an intimate yet explosive theatrical experience that resonates deeply with audiences on both sides of the Atlantic."



