Cast Unites For WATER PARTY at London's Union Theatre

Bespoke Plays London, now in its second year as the UK branch of the celebrated Los Angeles theatre company, has announced a groundbreaking workshop production of "Water Party." This provocative new drama an exceptional cast led by "Carnival Row" star CAROLINE FORD, American multi-hyphenate TIFFANY SMITH ("Quantum Leap," "Guardians of the Galaxy 3"), and West End veteran Jack Whittle, running May 13-15, 2025, at the Union Theatre.

JAY FAISCA and MADELEINE HERD reprise their roles from the 2024 London staged reading, with WILL COX joining to complete the ensemble.

Set in a chilling future where birth control flows through every tap, "Water Party" follows couples navigating a dystopian bureaucracy where The Bureau's "infallible" algorithm determines who can become parents. Those deemed worthy receive a precious year's supply of clean water - and with it, the chance to conceive. What begins as a celebratory dinner party evolves into a gripping exploration of bodily autonomy and governmental control.

Following a January 2024 London staged-reading, praised by Everything Theatre and LondonTheatre1 as "powerful and thought-provoking" and "gritty and intriguing," the play underwent an expansion. Its February 2025 Los Angeles presentation earned enthusiastic audience responses, with viewers describing it as "feminist," "twisty," "hilarious," and provocatively "f***ed up." This workshop production marks the next evolution, featuring an extended script that promises to surprise even those familiar with earlier versions.

"This is a story that needs to be told now," says playwright-director Mimi Collins. "By setting these urgent themes about women's rights and government control within the charged atmosphere of a celebratory dinner party, we're creating an intimate yet explosive theatrical experience that resonates deeply with audiences on both sides of the Atlantic."

