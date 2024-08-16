Cast Set for Welsh Trilogy OLION at Frân Wen

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The cast has been revealed for the groundbreaking new Welsh language theatre trilogy inspired by the legend of Arianrhod.

Award-winning actress Rhian Blythe will play the lead role of Arianrhod in OLION, a production that unfolds this September through a live theatre stage show, open-air theatre across the streets of Bangor, and a digital short film.

The show will also see 16-year-old Chenai Chikanza (Rownd a Rownd) make her stage debut. The young actor from Bethesda will play Elan.

Rhian Blythe is known for her performances in television programs such as Craith/Hidden and Keeping Faith (S4C/BBC), the feature film Morfydd (S4C) and the theatre production Deian a Loli: Y Ribidirew Olaf (Frân Wen). She has also worked extensively across the globe, including with 59 E 59 in New York, The Tricycle and Soho Theatre in London, and the Traverse Theatre in Edinburgh. Rhian won the BAFTA Cymru award in 2014 for Best Actress for her work on the television series Gwaith/Cartref and the Best Actress award at The Stage awards at the Edinburgh Festival in 2008 for her performance in the Deep Cut production.

The production will also star Owain Gwynn (Warhorse - National Theatre, Life of Pi - Sheffield Crucible, The Lorax - The Old Vic, Craith/Hidden, Gangs of London) as Gwydion, Arianrhod's brother and Owen Alun (Geiriau, Stad, Pijin) will play Madoc.

Sharon Morgan (Pobol y Cwm, Apostle) will play Dôn, Arianrhod's mother, while Rhodri Trefor (Rybish, Dadra, Pobl y Cwm) will play Gilfaethwy, Arianrhod's other brother.

The lead cast will also include Aisha-May Hunte (Creisis, Swyn, Galwad) playing Seren, and Mirain Fflur (Tŷ/Taigh/Teach, Galwad) playing Goewin and Heulwen.

OLION will also include a 5-strong troupe of dancers led by choreographer and co-director Anthony Matsena.

The dancers are Mischa Jardine (Birmingham Repertory Theatre's The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe), Keith Alexander (Noggin Dance Squad, Alvin Ailey American Dance Foundation), Julia Costa (Beetlejuice 2, Shades of Blue, ABBA Voyage), Harrison Claxton (Eurovision 2024, Shades of Blue) and Amber Howells (Anfonaf Angel, Sex Education, Gyda'n Gilydd).

The trilogy also includes a large community cast which will be announced in the coming weeks.

The creative team leading on Olion are Anthony Matsena, Marc Rees, Angharad Elen and Gethin Evans.

PART I: ARIANRHOD [20 - 28 SEPTEMBER 2024]

PART II: YR ISFYD (The Underworld) [28 SEPTEMBER 2024]

PART III: Y FAM (The Mother) [OCTOBER 2024]

www.franwen.com/en/productions/olion

@CwmniFranWen

Comments