Cast Set for EVEN MORE… GHOST STORIES BY CANDLELIGHT By Candelight Team

HighTide and Pentabus revealed the cast and creative team for the upcoming tour of Even More... Ghost Stories by Candlelight, which will travel across the East of England, and for the first time, the West of England, before a London run at Battersea Arts Centre. Elle While, the BAFTA winning Artistic Director of Pentabus, will direct Ben Castle-Gibb and Sarita Gabony.

Now in its third consecutive year, the show brings together four contemporary ghost stories from multi award-winning Florence Espeut-Nickless (Destiny), George Devine award winner Simon Longman (Falling Falling Falling Falling), acclaimed writer/performer Anne Odeke (Princess Essex), and HighTide Writers Group Alumni Rosa Torr (RATTUS RATTUS). This production will complete HighTide's trilogy of contemporary ghost stories, set amongst flickering candlelight, reimagining the genre for the 21st century.

Director Elle While said today, 'Growing up in rural Herefordshire, the supernatural was forever around the corner and I've always loved the possibilities of stories that question beyond the rational. Getting to know the people and places of these contemporary ghost stories by the immeasurable talents of Anne, Flo, Rosa and Simon has already been a great joy and I can't wait to delve deeper and hopefully bring about a show filled with intrigue and surprises.'

Joining Elle While to complete the creative team are Lu Herbert (Set and Costume Designer), Anna Short (Sound Designer), Jonathan Chan (Lighting Designer), Thomas Quine (Production Manager), former HighTide Artistic Director Clare Slater (Dramaturg), and Olivier Award winning John Bulleid (Illusion Designer), who has worked on some of the most significant stage shows of the last decade, including Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

The tour begins at Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds on 6 October, with press night at Key Theatre, Peterborough on 11 October. It will then tour to 15 venues before concluding its run at Battersea Arts Centre from 4 - 8 November 2025. The performance at The Seagull, Lowestoft on 15 October will also feature a pre-show rehearsed reading of Libby Ruffles's Be Still and Know, which won HighTide's Ghost Story Writing competition.

HighTide Artistic Director Titilola Dawadu said, 'It's been a real pleasure working alongside Elle and the Pentabus Theatre team on Even More...Ghost Stories by Candlelight. There's something so special about coming together to share stories that have themes that will resonate and are deeply moving, and full of heart - all with a haunting twist! Ben and Sarita will move, delight and frighten audiences across the country.'

Performance Details

A HighTide and Pentabus Co-production

in association with Harlow Playhouse

EVEN MORE...GHOST STORIES BY CANDLELIGHT

Written by Florence Espeut-Nickless, Simon Longman, Anne Odeke, and Rosa Torr

Cast: Ben Castle-Gibb and Sarita Gabony





Director: Elle While; Set and Costume Designer: Lu Herbert; Sound Designer: Anna Short;

Lighting Designer: Jonathan Chan; Production Manager: Thomas Quine; Dramaturgy: Clare Slater; Illusion Designer: John Bulleid; Stage Manager: Jodie Jasmin-Hicks.

6 October - 8 November 2025

Press performance: 11 October at 7:45pm at Key Theatre, Peterborough

Ghosts don't always stay in the past.

MORE... GHOST STORIES BY CANDLELIGHT DATES





Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds

6 October

Box office: 01284 769505 / www.theatreroyal.org

Eastern Angles, Ipswich

7 October

Box office: 01473 218202 / www.easternangles.co.uk

Harlow Playhouse, Harlow

8 October

Box office: 01279 431945 / www.harlowplayhouse.co.uk

Clifftown Theatre, Southend

9 October

Box office: 01702 328335 / www.clifftowntheatre.co.uk

Well Maltings, Wells-next-the-Sea

10 October

Box office: 01328 710885 / www.wellsmaltings.org.uk

Key Theatre, Peterborough

11 October

Box office: 01733 852992 / www.keytheatre-peterborough.com

The Corn Hall, Diss

13 October

Box office: 01379 652241 / www.thecornhall.co.uk

St Georges Theatre, Great Yarmouth

14 October

Box office: 01493 331484 / www.stgeorgestheatre.com





The Seagull, Lowestoft

15 October

Box office: 0333 666 3366 / www.theseagull.co.uk

The Cut, Halesworth

16 October

Box office: 0300 303 3211 / www.thecut.org.uk

Dragon Hall, Norwich

17 October

Box office: 01603 877177 / www.nationalcentreforwriting.org.uk

Bristol Old Vic

21 - 25 October

Box office: 0117 987 7877 / www.bristololdvic.org.uk

Ludlow Assembly Rooms, Ludlow

28 October

Box office: 01584 878141 / www.ludlowassemblyrooms.co.uk

Midlands Arts Centre, Birmingham

29 October

Box office: 0121 446 3232 / www.macbirmingham.co.uk

Shakespeare North Playhouse, Prescot

30 October - 1 November

Box office: 0151 433 7156 / www.shakespearenorthplayhouse.co.uk